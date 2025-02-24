Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing and 174th Air Refueling Squadron conducted their first ever three-ship Minimal Interval Takeoff at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa over the March training weekend.



Capt. Matthew Parker, a 174th ARS tactics officer, explained the reason behind the exercise.



“We will be using our tactics, techniques and procedures to ensure we’re ready for anything required in the area of responsibility,” said Parker.



The unit performed their responsibilities while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture, gear used to protect against chemical, radiological, biological, and nuclear hazards.



Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, the 174th ARS Commander said the entire wing successfully participated in the large-scale exercise.



“Our team did an outstanding job demonstrating tactical capabilities in a chemically contested environment,” said Bousquet.



Parker explained that aircrew went into the Military Control Operating Airspace to perform a tactics mission in which they implemented their new Arctic System that allows them to have better site picture of the area of operation.

