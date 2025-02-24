Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing and 174th Air Refueling Squadron conducted their first ever three-ship Minimal Interval Takeoff at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa over the March training weekend.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954042
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-AR334-2352
|Filename:
|DOD_110839049
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 185th ARW minimal interval takeoff, by SrA Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
