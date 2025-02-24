Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ARW minimal interval takeoff

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing and 174th Air Refueling Squadron conducted their first ever three-ship Minimal Interval Takeoff at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa over the March training weekend.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954042
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-AR334-2352
    Filename: DOD_110839049
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW minimal interval takeoff, by SrA Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minimal interval takeoff

    MOPP
    185th ARW
    MITO
    174th ARS

