WWII veteran posthumously awarded state wartime service medal

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard, Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) John Carragher, the manager of veterans advocacy and assistance for the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, present the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal to Renee DiNino, granddaughter of Tech. Sgt. Frank DiSalvo during a ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn. Feb. 28, 2025. DiSalvo was posthumously awarded the medal for his contributions during World War II.

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard presented the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal to Renee DiNino on behalf of her grandfather, Tech. Sgt. Frank DiSalvo, a U.S. Army Air Force veteran who served during World War II as a power turret and gunsight mechanic.



The ceremony was held at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn. February 28, 2025.



“Technical Sergeant DiSalvo exemplified bravery and dedication during a pivotal time in our history, enlisting right after Pearl Harbor and serving with distinction in the Pacific Theater,” said Bysiewicz. “His contributions, including his innovative work on the B-25 Mitchell and the development of the ‘Frag Rack,’ highlight the critical role that each service member plays in ensuring the safety and success of their comrades.”



“Today, I would like to take the opportunity to also thank Frank’s granddaughter, Renee DiNino,” said Evon. “It was through her tireless efforts to secure this ward, in order to ensure the service of her grandfather was formally recognized, that we are here this afternoon. Renee, your work to make today a reality for your family reflects the highest ideals left to all of us by the men and women of Frank’s generation.”



According to DiNino, the journey to getting her grandfather this medal began after he passed away in 1988, when her family discovered documents related to his invention of the ‘Frag Rack’, a bomb carrying unit that greatly increased the safe handling and loading of munitions which resulted in a significant reduction of injuries of the airmen charged with keeping American aircraft ready for action and was credited with saving multiple lives throughout the war.



She said it was her grandmother’s wish to get her husband the recognition he deserved, but sadly she passed away in 2012 from Alzheimer’s disease. In an ironic twist of fate, the date of this award ceremony, which happened to be the only date in which all the different parties were available, coincides with DiNino’s grandparents’ anniversary—what would’ve been 77 years together.



“For my grandparents,” DiNino said in a Facebook post. “For all of his grandchildren. In honor of all those who served and serve. For our family. Today will never be forgotten. Never give up. Thank you to all who made today possible.”



DiSalvo was originally scheduled to deploy to the European theater of operation but was reassigned to serve with the 498th Bombardment Squadron, 345th Bomb Group in the Southwest Pacific theater, establishing air bases in Port Moresby, New Guinea. The 498th became the first full Air Force combat group sent to the Pacific theater and operated the B-25 Mitchell Medium Bomber.



During the 26 months that the 345th was in combat, the unit was credited with sinking 260 enemy vessels, destroying 367 Japanese aircraft and participated in nine major campaigns in the Asia-Pacific theater.



“As we recognize Tech Sergeant DiSalvo today, let us reflect on the values of service, sacrifice, and honor that he and so many others represent,” said Bysiewicz. “Their legacy inspires us all to serve our communities and our state.”



The State of Connecticut Wartime Service Medal was established in 2005 by then-Governor Jodi Rell as a way to honor all Connecticut veterans who have served our country in the period of World War II to current times. The medal is patterned with the colors of the Connecticut State flag and displays the shields of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard on one side, and the words “For Service” nestled under the Connecticut state seal on the other.