302d Airlift Wing confirms new commander during formal ceremony

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 302d Airlift Wing held a formal change of command ceremony today at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. In attendance were Airmen, family and friends.



After serving as commander for more than two and a half years, Col. Christopher Sedlacek transferred command of the wing to Col. Elissa Granderson overseen by Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander.



Sedlacek guided the wing through many exercises, achievements and mobilizations during his leadership tenure. Over the course of the past two and a half years the 302d AW was involved in more than 20 large-scale exercises and deployments around the world including Germany, Jordan, Belize and parts of Africa in joint and international operational environments.



The 302d AW was also activated to fly its aerial firefighting special mission four times during Sedlacek’s leadership accomplishing 101 drops and supplying 273,294 gallons of fire retardant over its 101 total days of activation.



“Thank you for your unwavering commitment, steady leadership and selfless devotion to the 302d AW,” said Coburn to Sedlacek. “Your leadership throughout your tenure has been nothing short of exceptional. You have navigated this wing through times of change and challenge, always keeping your focus on the mission and, most importantly, on your people. You leave behind an incredible legacy, one build on a foundation of excellence.”



Before the ceremonial transfer, Sedlacek addressed the wing for the last time as their leader.



“As I stand before you today, I'm filled with a deep sense of gratitude and pride,” said Sedlacek. “Serving as 302d AW commander has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of the 302d AW. Your unwavering commitment, resilience and professionalism has been the driving force behind every achievement we've accomplished. All of you have played a crucial role in achieving our unit's successes and I am immensely proud to have served alongside each and every one of you.”



The incoming commander, a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, was previously the 403rd Operations Group commander at Keesler AFB, Mississippi. Along with the 403rd Wing’s primary mission to organize, equip, train and employ airlift forces, the wing also has a weather reconnaissance special mission commonly known as Hurricane Hunters.



Granderson has participated in numerous multinational training exercises around the world as C-130 pilot. She has supported drug interdiction missions, humanitarian relief efforts and deployments in Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and Africa.



“Granderson has demonstrated the ability to lead, has a strong dedication to the mission and I am thrilled to have her take command of this amazing unit today,” said Coburn. “She is the epitome of service and a combat proven warrior. The challenges ahead are significant but I am confident she and the Airmen of this wing are ready to face them head-on.”



After accepting the flag from Coburn, Granderson stood before the wing for the first time as new commander.



"I can already tell I'm coming to a really great wing," said Granderson to those in attendance. "You all are awesome; you're moving forward and I can feel your energy. The leadership team has already included me in so much and showcased the energy and pride in the wing. I'm really energized about the tremendous efforts you all are undertaking. I'm truly impressed and ready for what's next."

