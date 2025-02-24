Crusader of the month: A1C Ethan Conde

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala--- An Airman was recognized as Crusader of the Month due to his commitment, leadership and performance here.



This recognition highlights Airman 1st Class Ethan Conde, 42nd Communication Squadron client system technician, and his consistent commitment to excellence. From overseeing daily operations to stepping up in moments of challenge, Airman Conde has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure mission success.



“It's an honor to be recognized,” said Conde. “But more than anything it’s a reflection of the team around me. I’m just doing my part, helping other, ensuring that my teammates are prepared for the mission.”



The wing’s Crusader of the Month highlights outstanding members who contribute significant efforts toward Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities.



In his daily job as a CST, Conde serves as a trainer and lead technician in support of a $24 million network infrastructure ensuring communication for 13,000 local and 250,000 global students, supporting over 60,000 total force personnel. CST is responsible for providing essential communications, network, and information technology support service to Air University, the 42nd Air Base Wing and 45 key mission partners across the installation.



“Whether it’s professionalism, work ethic or just navigating the Air Force, he’s guiding them through,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Mills, 42nd CS client system technician non-commissioned officer in charge. “Conde didn't get recognized because he's good at this job, he was recognized because he's the kind of guy that makes a difference in a room. And it's just Maxwell's Crusader flavor of that recognition.”



Conde also demonstrated exceptional initiative and technical expertise by providing remote support to the Holm Center command chief, supporting Holm Center’s mission of training and commissioning over 83% of Air and Space Force officers.



As an Airman, Conde exceeded expectations by training peers while resolving 123 vulnerabilities across 160 quarantined workstations in 10 days. Leading a 13-person team, he fortified Maxwell’s most vulnerable non-secure internet protocol router systems, improving network resilience and reducing exposure to cyber threats.



“Being a trainer and a senior technician is exciting to me, it allows me the opportunity of teaching others the job, and also, being kind of a role model for them,” said Conde. “They can come ask questions, we're friends, we're more than just teammates. It's a good opportunity to help them teach, help them learn the job and be there for them.”



Conde advises Airmen to remain dedicated, being humble and willing to learn. He said, the Air Force will challenge them but as long as they keep those things in mind, they will succeed and eventually rewarded.



"I am very grateful that this was my first duty station," said Conde. "I'm grateful for the leadership the 42nd CS has, for my supervisors, and for the team we work with. I feel very lucky and fortunate to be a part of this team."



The title of "Crusader" carries deep historical significance within the 42nd Air Base Wing. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were honored with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies, proudly adopting the Cross of Lorraine symbol on their B-25 Bombers. This legacy continues through the 42nd ABW.

