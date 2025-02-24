Anderson Chow Hall Launches ‘Fitness Bar’ to Promote Healthier Dining Options

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII –On 6 Jan. 2025, Anderson Chow Hall launched a new fitness bar as part of its lunch offerings, aimed at promoting healthier dietary choices for service members at MCBH. This initiative aligns with the base's commitment to enhance and modernize its facilities.



Through conversations with Marines and observations of their dining habits, it became evident that many were choosing grab-and-go processed foods from nearby convenience stores. The convenience of grab-and-go food has fostered a culture of opting for quick, readily available processed food items over meals that nourish the body. Recognizing this convenient eating culture heightened the importance of creating a way for Marines to get the convenience of grab-and-go eating but with nourishing food. To remedy this culture, the fitness bar was conceived to encourage Marines to make healthier food selections without having to give up convenience. The initiative focuses not only on satisfying appetites but also on fostering a culture of health and wellness among service members.



“You only have one body, and you want to make sure that it's at optimum performance when you have to go out and do your job, whether it be combat arms or your day-to-day operations,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Morris Mayfield, MCBH food technician.



Implementing the fitness bar presented some initial challenges, including informing Marines of this new lunch option and the obstacle of catering to everyone's preferences. To meet the varied food requests of the Marines, the Chow Hall sent out a survey to determine what food options were in high demand. This survey was also used to communicate the implementation and purpose of the fitness bar.



Since its launch, feedback from Marines has been overwhelmingly positive. The optional comment cards used to leave a review on the fitness bar indicated that many appreciate the health-conscious options readily available.



“We have had a lot of positive feedback,” said Mayfield. The fitness bar empowers Marines to make informed dietary decisions by centralizing healthy options, featuring a selection comprised of 98 percent healthy foods. This initiative embodies MCBH’s goal to modernize dining facilities by equipping service members with the tools and resources needed to ensure the nutritional readiness of the individual warfighter.

