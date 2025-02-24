JTF-CS Commander Visits AFRAT

Brig. Gen. Tanya McGonegal, Joint Task Force - Civil Support, commander, visited the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 2025, to enhance collaboration and deepen partnerships with key inter-agencies involved in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense operations.

The visit began with an in-depth briefing on AFRAT’s mission capabilities, showcasing how they contribute to the broader CBRN mission set. McGonegal’s focus was not just on learning about the team’s technical expertise but also on strengthening the vital relationships between JTF-CS and AFRAT, which are essential in responding to radiation accidents and incidents worldwide.

“The most important part of our meeting is building our relationship,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Edward Garces, an AFRAT team lead. “The AFRAT team is just a small part of a much larger effort to accomplish the mission.”

AFRAT is a critical component of the U.S. Air Force’s global response capabilities, with a specialized mission to provide rapid, on-site health physics support in the aftermath of radiation incidents. Stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, AFRAT is equipped to deploy worldwide to assess radiation exposure, conduct radiological surveys and offer guidance on protective measures to commanders on the ground.

The team’s role goes beyond response, as AFRAT is deeply involved in numerous JTF-CS training events each year, including major exercises such as Sudden Response and Guardian Response. These exercises allow both JTF-CS and AFRAT to refine their procedures, assess their readiness and ensure seamless coordination between units and agencies during actual missions.

“We’re strengthening our partnerships every day,” McGonegal remarked during her visit. “It’s a great partnership we have here with AFRAT. We need to understand both the capabilities we bring to the table and the gaps that exist so we can work more effectively across the entire response effort.”

The visit also included a tour of AFRAT’s advanced research labs, where specialized equipment is used to simulate and evaluate radiation exposure in controlled environments. The facility allows AFRAT personnel to stay ahead of emerging threats and constantly improve their radiation assessment techniques.

This collaboration is a key part of JTF-CS’s mission to provide command and control support for CBRN incidents, ensuring a coordinated and effective federal response. By fostering these inter-agency partnerships, McGonegal and her team are better equipped to respond to disasters and provide essential support in times of crisis.

As JTF-CS continues to engage with AFRAT and other specialized teams, their combined efforts reinforce the military's ability to swiftly and effectively respond to a broad range of threats, from radiological incidents to natural disasters, providing peace of mind for U.S. citizens and allies around the globe.

