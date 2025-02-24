South Pacific Division leads dam safety collaboration

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Dam safety specialists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pose for a photo during a...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Dam safety specialists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pose for a photo during a multi-district dam safety awareness event Jan. 27-30 at the Los Angeles District’s Arizona area office in midtown Phoenix. Approximately 33 dam safety experts and stakeholders from various districts and divisions met in person to enhance collaboration among dam safety professionals. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division’s Dam Safety Production Center conducted a multi-district dam safety awareness event Jan. 27-30 at the Los Angeles District’s Arizona area office in midtown Phoenix.



Under the leadership of Anthony “Mike” Carter, division dam safety support specialist, approximately 33 dam safety experts and stakeholders from various districts and divisions met in person to enhance collaboration among dam safety professionals.



“The failure of a dam can lead to devastating consequences, including loss of life, damage to the ecosystem in the affected area and significant economic costs,” said Carter, who has coordinated several dam safety projects in the U.S. “Dam safety is paramount in preventing catastrophic flooding and preventing economic instability.”



The Dam Safety Production Center’s program supports the long-term sustainability of essential infrastructure like water supply, hydroelectric power and flood control systems.



“SPD provided a platform to share project updates, align on risk management priorities, and enhance coordination across our regional and national teams,” said Carter, who also supported the Pipestem Lake Dam Safety Modification Project in North Dakota.



The training sessions of the three-day meeting focused on three objectives:

• Enhancing technical expertise during normal and emergency operations.

• Assessing and communicating the effectiveness of USACE risk evaluation methods.

• Enhancing project coordination and execution strategies, which directly strengthens the ability to deliver safe and reliable infrastructure.



“Participating in meetings like this one reinforces my belief in the strength of the USACE Dam Safety Community of Practice,” Carter said. “I feel truly honored to be part of the dam safety mission and take immense pride in supporting districts across the Corps.”



The Dam Safety Production Center operating principles are outlined in the USACE Management Business Process, or Engineer Regulation 5-1-11, focusing heavily on conducting regular assessments, implementing necessary modifications, engaging in coordinated safeguards for communities, ensuring reliable water resources and protecting economic assets around the nation.









“I take great pride in knowing that my work directly contributes to these efforts — helping to protect and save lives and improve community readiness and resilience across the nation and contributing to national well-being,” Carter said.



For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dam Safety Program, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Dam-Safety-Program/