DLA Distribution hiring event aims to recruit hundreds

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, held a hiring event during a career fair hosted by DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation at the Susquehanna Club in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2025.



More than 460 potential applicants attended between two sessions offering the opportunity to connect with DLA Distribution’s human resources team, learn about current employment opportunities and speak with current employees to learn why working for DLA Distribution isn’t just a job – it’s a career.



Onsite interviews were conducted with qualified applicants for a variety of positions including material handlers, distribution process workers, child and youth program assistants, waiters and recreation specialists.



“This is probably the largest hiring event we've had at New Cumberland in about 20 years, and we're looking on board over 300 people to fill our ranks,” said Navy Capt. Andy Henwood, commander, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. “The Defense Logistics Agency has made a big investment in the facilities here in New Cumberland with our warehousing operations to bring us into the 21st century, and with that comes the touch labor that's needed to operate all those improvements that we're putting into place.”



By successfully filling the vacancies, DLA Distribution Susquehanna will see a 25% increase in personnel strength enabling the organization to support missions as the eastern strategic distribution platform for the Defense Department and primary distribution point for all branches of the U.S. Armed Services, Foreign Military Services, and other federal agencies in the eastern U.S. In conjunction with ongoing modernization efforts, these new employees will ensure continued support to the warfighter in an ever-changing and contested logistics environment.



“The Eastern distribution center is the strategic distribution platform in the Department of Defense. It's 1.7 million square feet and handles about 25% of the overall warehousing and distribution volume in the Department of Defense,” Henwood said. “But we're not only hiring into the Eastern Distribution Center. We have 50 bulk warehouses, both here in New Cumberland and in Mechanicsburg, that we're looking to staff up as well.”



The positions highlighted during the career fair included distribution process workers, material handlers and material examiner and identifiers.



As a distribution process worker, employees will work as part of a professional team to receive, unload, and process incoming shipments, determining the appropriate packing method based on the type of commodity or item and assembling items for shipment, inspect shipping containers, and ensure accurate loading onto conveyances. Material handlers will work on a team to receive, store, and assemble materials for shipment and distribution, and operate forklifts, warehouse tractors, stock selectors, mobile hybrid cranes and other material handling equipment. Material examiner and identifiers are responsible for receiving, checking, verifying, sorting and classifying materials by stock number, size, condition and classification, and utilizing related material handling equipment for loading, unloading, relocating, and moving materials efficiently.



“We know there's other competition for warehouse work in the Central Pennsylvania area, but here at DLA, we're a little different. You're not just moving a box around the warehouse. That box has a recipient on the tail end that's going to our warfighters, both here in the continental United States and across the world,” Henwood said. “So that's really my message to folks seeking employment here - it's more than a package, you're supporting the overall mission of the Department of Defense.”



In addition to warehouse operations positions at DLA Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, applicants could also explore career opportunities with DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna and Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“Our job here in Installation Management is to run the day-to-day operations of the installation, and we have a wide range of positions,” said Robert Montefour, site director, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. “Today, we're looking to get a little more face-to-face with people. Applicants can come in with their resume and then talk to somebody about the position that they're interested in, and in many cases, they'll actually be interviewed today and can even receive a tentative job offer.”



Although the career fair is over, interested applicants can still apply. A full listing of all vacancies across the DLA enterprise can be found at dla.usajobs.gov. As of Jan. 27, 2025, all DOD positions are currently exempt from the federal hiring freeze.



“DLA is just outstanding about training its employees,” Montefour said. “You might come in for one thing, you might have an interest in something else, and we will help train you up so that you can plan for your future career.”