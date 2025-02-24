An honored tradition: Andrews supports the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn | Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wave farewell as they...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn | Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wave farewell as they board Special Air Mission 46 following his sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. During the ceremony, the 46th president delivered remarks on stage in front of 800 supporters, family and former White House staff prior to his departure on SAM 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - On a historic day for the U.S., Joint Base Andrews played a vital part in the ceremonial transfer of power for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.



The role of America’s Airfield in the inauguration events continues a long-standing tradition of military participation. Military involvement to presidential inaugurations dates back to April 30, 1789, when members of the U.S. Army, local militia units, and Revolutionary War veterans escorted George Washington to the first inauguration ceremony. This tradition honors the commander in chief, recognizes civilian control of the military, and celebrates democracy.



As part of inaugural events, Andrews hosted the departure ceremony for former President Joseph R. Biden on Jan. 20, 2025. The ceremony featured full military honors, including a 21-gun salute from the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and music by the U.S. Air Force Band, as Biden made his farewell remarks before boarding the CV-25 labeled, Special Air Mission 46.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and hard work displayed by the men and women who worked tirelessly to uphold this historic tradition,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander. “Their preparation and unwavering commitment to excellence allowed us to honor both the incumbent and departing presidents while exemplifying the values of the nation we serve.”



Andrews’ mission success relied on the seamless collaboration of its units and mission partners, who provided logistical, security, and operational support throughout the inaugural period.



The 316th Contracting Squadron worked closely with the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron to provide essential infrastructure solutions, including hangar window coverings, deicer chemicals, and snow removal operations.



The 316th CES conducted explosive ordnance disposal sweeps, fire risk assessments, and departure ceremony preparations while maintaining base infrastructure.



The 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron transported more than 700 guests and 86 media personnel, while also coordinating around the clock vehicle maintenance for snow-clearing operations and supporting the redeployment of 1,500 National Guard personnel.



The 316th Force Support Squadron provided meals for more than 575 personnel, secured water supplies, and adjusted childcare services to meet mission needs.



The 316th Medical Group processed approximately 780 medical clearances for personnel supporting inaugural operations, forward-deploying trauma teams to D.C. and positioning additional medical staff at Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center, ensuring comprehensive medical readiness.



The 316th Security Forces Group worked closely with federal and local law enforcement to ensure a secure transition of power. They conducted over 350 vehicle sweeps, screened media personnel, and provided force protection during key events. Military working dog teams collaborated with the U.S. Secret Service to perform explosive sweeps across the National Capital Region.



The 316th Wing Public Affairs team facilitated national media coverage, executing three major media movements, publishing more than 100 images and videos, and credentialing 86 media members to enable live event broadcasts.



The 89th Airlift Wing maintained 24/7 airfield operations of the base aerial port, enabling the secure and seamless arrivals and departures of four former presidents for the inauguration ceremonies. They worked tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring everything from the luggage to the stage set-up to the aircraft were ready for take-off following former President Joe Biden's departure ceremony.



The 113th Wing postured a 100-person National Guard marching element for the inaugural parade and provided support through various task forces downtown. The 113th Security Forces Squadron stood ready to respond to any domestic disturbances, while the Mission Support Group played a key role in lodging and food services for the 8,000 Guardsmen supporting the event.



The 459th Air Refueling Wing successfully assembled and trained a full complement of volunteers for the inaugural parade march despite it being canceled due to weather conditions. Additionally, a member assisted the Ceremonies and Outreach Directorate, contributing to the production of several high-profile events including the Vice President’s Dinner, Candlelight Dinner, Commander-in-Chief Ball.



Beyond Andrews, military personnel extended support throughout Washington, D.C., deploying medical teams, explosive ordnance disposal units, and security forces to assist with inaugural events in coordination with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, the U.S. Secret Service, and local agencies.



Andrews remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, ensuring mission success for every event of national significance. As America’s Airfield, Andrews continues to be an indispensable part of the nation’s history and future.