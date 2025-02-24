USACE inspection confirms Martins Fork Dam stability after historic water levels

Photo By Michael Davis | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials inspect Martins Fork Dam in...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials inspect Martins Fork Dam in Smith, Kentucky on Feb. 25, 2025 after a recent high water event. The special dam inspection determined that the dam remains in solid condition. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

SMITH, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District conducted a special dam inspection at Martins Fork Dam on Feb. 25, following a record-setting high water event.



The inspection team was made up of dam safety experts, structural engineers, dam maintenance technicians and a geologist, who examined the structure after the reservoir level rose to an all-time high of 1,332.49 feet—exceeding the previous record set in April 1998 by a foot.



The inspection was conducted to assess any potential impacts from the elevated water levels and to ensure the continued safety and integrity of the dam.



Civil Engineer A.Y. York, who oversees Martins Fork Dam, explained that such inspections are routine following significant high-water events.



“The purpose of this inspection was to determine if the record high water event caused any concerning issues,” said York. “This special inspection is required by regulation and ensures that we continue to maintain the safety and effectiveness of the dam.”



During the inspection, the team focused on identifying any structural abnormalities, reviewing previous inspection reports, and checking for any signs of movement, seepage, or other concerns.



After inspection, it was determined the dam remains in solid condition.



“Martins Fork Dam has been in operation for 47 years, and while it isn’t in pristine condition like the day it was built, it is still in great shape,” York said. “Our inspection did not uncover anything of technical concern.”



Martins Fork Dam is unique within the Nashville District as it features an open spillway and has not yet reached its designed maximum water elevation. It is also classified as a Dam Safety Action Classification (DSAC) 5, the lowest risk rating in the Corps’ dam safety system.



Geologist Liz Dodson noted that the inspection team paid close attention to potential warning signs such as unexpected water seepage, muddy flow in drains, depressions, or shifts in the rock formations.



“Martins Fork Dam remains stable,” said Dodson. “The instrumentation inside the dam recorded expected results, and the onsite team, which inspects the dam regularly, will continue to monitor conditions and report any unusual findings.”



Community members can be assured that the dam is operating as intended. The Corps of Engineers takes monitoring and inspections seriously, with data being sent and analyzed monthly to ensure continued safety.



The inspection also highlighted the teamwork required to ensure dam safety, with engineers, mechanics, dam safety experts, and geologists all bringing their expertise to the process.



“The process of ensuring project safety is truly collaborative,” York said. “No single discipline stands alone. Everyone involved plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the dam.”



Martins Fork Dam serves as a critical flood control structure for Eastern Kentucky, helping protect communities from potential flood damage. The Nashville District remains committed to its continued safe operation and ongoing inspections.



