U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Conducts Command Motorcycle Ride to Promote Safety

Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Last year, 2024, saw the deaths and serious injuries of several service members from motorcycle accidents in Japan. This increase in accidents is not typical, and it caught the attention of Lt. Keegan Marcantel, department head for physical therapy at USNHO. He also noticed that his PT staff was taking care of motorcycle injuries, which, while much less severe, were much more prevalent.



Lt. Marcantel has been involved with motorcycle training in other commands and wanted to help reinvigorate the USNHO organizations program and all the different services from the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Keegan sought the knowledge and wisdom of the seasoned riders at the Post 28 American Legion led by Matt Nevins. Some riders have been riding for over 30 years here in Okinawa and know the unique riding experience found only here in Okinawa. Lt. Marcantel said, "You don't make it 30 years by riding recklessly." He explained some of the factors that lead to injuries here are that the roads are very congested and can be slippery when it rains. In addition, the streets in Okinawa are not built for high rates of speed, and many riders buy their first bike because this is their first tour. They are young and buy bikes that are way too big to start when first learning to ride.



The rides are part of the motorcycle safety program and are supposed to be conducted at regular intervals. It is an opportunity to inspect vehicles, check training, check licensing, and discuss personal risk management. The ride started in the parking lot of the hospital gym mid-morning on a Thursday. The USNHO Triad came out to show support, and Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, Commanding Officer of Naval Hospital Okinawa, took a moment to thank all the experienced riders who came out to mentor and support several young Sailors in her command.



The route took the riders off base and followed a well-traveled course north that took them through various landscape, commercial, and residential areas. More than half the riders were on the iconic Harley Davidson branded bikes. One group of young schoolchildren clapped and cheered as the riders passed them by. One little boy jumped up and down excitedly while waving to the riders. Lt. Marcantel said that it is typical to see the excitement and that it seems to be well-received by the locals.



Along the route were two stops where the American Legion riders took a moment to discuss safety best practices and hazards specific to the areas they were riding through. The stop allowed the bikers to talk to each other and regroup while strategizing the upcoming route they would encounter once they left the Family Mart, where they were stopped. The ride continued along the coast and made a second stop at an A&W, where, once again, locals came to look at the bikes and take selfies with the group. The ride's lunch stop and halfway point was a small island called Kouri Island. The bridge that takes you across a beautiful bay is a well-known Instagram stop.



The riders all rode back together on the freeway much faster with no stops, but the hope is that some of the old knowledge and wisdom was passed along to the new riders, and 2025 will be a year with much fewer motorcycle accidents. The hope is that other commands and units will take note of this well-organized, successful safety ride, reinvigorate their unit's motorcycle safety program, and get out on the road to promote safe motorcycle riding here in Okinawa, Japan.



The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.



