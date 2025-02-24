Vandenberg Network Upgrade Delivers Enhanced Performance and Mission Support

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space Launch Delta 30 Base Communications announced the successful completion of a major upgrade to its Non-Classified Internet Protocol Router (NIPR) network. This comprehensive overhaul involved a complete network redesign, migrating from a localized system to a more robust and efficient cloud-based network. The upgrade has resulted in significant improvements to network efficiency and boosted mission capabilities across the base.



This transition brings a host of benefits, which include:

• Blazing-fast speeds: Network latency has been slashed by 95%, while throughput has skyrocketed by an astounding 1277%. This means faster data transfer, smoother communication, and enhanced mission capabilities for all units on base.

• Enhanced security and reliability: The cloud-based system offers robust security features and improved reliability, ensuring critical operations run smoothly and securely.

• Future-proof infrastructure: The new network is scalable and flexible, allowing Vandenberg to adapt to evolving technological demands and maintain its edge in space operations.



“The whole communications team of government employees and contractors did outstanding work completely transforming our network architecture, moving from an inward-facing network to a cloud-based, outward-facing solution,” said Raymond Harper, base communications director. “This has delivered crucial improvements which include enhanced scalability, flexibility and security, resulting in remarkable performance gains that benefit every unit on base by enabling them to carry out their critical missions with enhanced speed and reliability."



The upgrade also involved the replacement of critical network hardware. The replacement of the Core Nodes at the Data Center and Boundary presented the most significant challenges, requiring comprehensive planning and execution to minimize disruption. Victoria Florez, Base Communications project manager, played a key role in overseeing the complex implementation process and ensuring its successful completion.

“After two years of meticulous planning and engineering, the biggest hurdle was coordinating with our stakeholders—contractors, military personnel, civilians, Space Launch Delta 30, and tenant units—to execute the installation and cutover of 44 facilities within a tight 90-day timeframe,” said Florez. “This success was a true team effort, with every work center within the Base Communications Directorate playing a vital role.”



This upgrade ensures Vandenberg remains at the forefront of technological advancement, empowering its critical mission to secure our nation's future in space. The dedication of the team involved highlights their commitment to excellence and innovation.



“Delivering this comprehensive network upgrade to Team Vandenberg and our mission partners has been incredibly rewarding,” said Florez. “I'm grateful to work alongside such dedicated professionals who strive to make Vandenberg a better place every day.”



Looking ahead, Vandenberg is proactively planning its next major network enhancement. In the summer of 2025, the Base will undertake a project to upgrade its base boundary, creating a redundant and resilient system designed to further bolster network security, speed and reliability.



The successful completion of the recent NIPR overhaul and the ambitious plans for future innovations underscore Vandenberg's commitment to innovation and maintaining its technological edge in support of critical space and missile defense missions.

