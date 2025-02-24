Moody exemplifies excellence through innovation

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Throughout 2024, the Airmen of the 23rd Wing put their minds to the grindstone as they developed ways to tackle the Department of the Air Force’s priority of modernization at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



Whether improving existing processes or utilizing modern technology to solve complex problems, the Flying Tigers pushed innovation to ensure readiness and prevent mission deceleration. One of these adaptive solutions closed a two-year manufacturing gap for an HH-60W Jolly Green II component.



The use of 3D-printed parts is nothing new to the Air Force; fabrication flights have been using this method to fix small parts throughout the field. However, the 23rd Maintenance Squadron made history by producing the first-ever 3D-printed aircraft part approved for flight on the HH-60W helicopter.



Specifically, the Airmen replicated an aluminum housing within the helicopter’s external power receptable. This component would normally take more than 600 days to replace from the manufacturer, but the 23rd MXS was able to replicate it in less than five hours.



“The significance of this project is opening the eyes of people who don’t understand the capabilities of our shop,” said Staff Sgt. Dominic Ferneding 23rd MXS metals technology craftsman. “We can do anything we need to in order to get these aircraft flying as long as we have the proper justification through engineers and DoD.”



With engineering approval, the HH-60W can conduct operations with the 3D-printed part, saving the Air Force approximately $13,000 in assembly replacement costs per component. Additionally, the team no longer needs to cannibalize the housing from other aircraft, which consumed more than 30 maintenance hours.



“The whole premise of 3D printing is innovation, and the lead wing initiative at other bases are doing the same thing,” Ferneding said. “Everyone is finding new ways to innovate, and this is the perfect tool for that.”



Technology isn’t the only way Team Moody embraced innovation. The 23rd Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team sought to enhance their operational efficiency through the introduction of the Range Safety Officer (RSO) program.



“The primary purpose of the Range Safety Officer program is to provide additional help to the combat arms personnel,” said Tech. Sgt. Nolan Ferris 23rd SFS combat arms section chief. “It allows non-security forces non-commissioned officers or higher to conduct range operations alongside their combat arms counterparts.”



There are currently 71 trained RSO’s assigned to different units across the 29 squadrons at Moody AFB. By utilizing the manpower from the RSOs, the combat arms section saved 1,100 hours, freeing bandwidth for strengthening program management.



“During the previous lead-wing cycle we had, the program helped drastically as a manpower multiplier,” Ferris said.



To prepare for Air Force Force Generation, a deployment model designed to deploy units and Airmen together for unified strength, an uptick of deployment-ready personnel incurred, increasing the amount of CATM trainees.



Thanks to the RSO program, Ferris and his team were able to facilitate the training, cementing deployment readiness for the 23rd Wing.



In the realm of deployments, one of the most crucial aspects to mission success is command and control, or C2. Maintaining communication between main operating bases and forward operating sites has its own challenges in austere environments. The Airmen from the 23rd Communications Squadron tackled this challenge head-on by implementing the Star Shield communication system.



“Star Shield effectively gives us satellite communication anywhere on the planet, as long as we have a way to power it,” said Staff Sgt. Chase Jordan-Alcañiz, 23rd CS network infrastructure non-commissioned officer in charge. “The cool thing about the kit is that power can come from solar panels, a car, or conventional means; it doesn’t really matter as long as it keeps the kit online.”



In addition to its versatility, Star Shield can provide high-speed internet to 250 people at a time. Though other units across the Air Force utilize Star Shield, Team Moody improved upon its capabilities.



“Other bases use Star Shield, but our system is different because we are the first in the Air Force to VPN directly to Moody’s network,” Jordan-Alcañiz said. “You can bring your laptop to any location, connect to our equipment and keep all your data, logins, and files. Out of everything I’ve done in my career, this is one of my crowning achievements.”



These advancements at Moody AFB illustrate a strong commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology and strategic programs, Team Moody is setting a precedent for efficiency and effectiveness in military operations, ensuring that its personnel are equipped and ready for the challenges ahead.

