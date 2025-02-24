Surface Combat Systems Training Command Conducts Change of Command

DAHLGREN, Va. – Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. was relieved by Capt. Rich Eytel as commodore, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), during a time-honored military tradition, the change of command, onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, Feb. 19.



The SCSTC team assembled to wish “Fair Winds and Following Seas” to Kessler and his family as he departed after more than three years in command. Kessler and SCSTC will celebrate his 30 years of dedicated and faithful service at his retirement ceremony in late May.



A native of Albany, Missouri, and 1995 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Kessler led a blended workforce of military, civilian, and contract personnel, as well as oversaw 15 global learning sites and detachments with 2,880 personnel which trained over 104,500 Sailors.



He also developed and implemented a domain-wide strategic plan, infusing the training mission with higher level guidance and incorporating internal, external, and international partnerships.



Always keeping the focus on the Fleet, Kessler accelerated the delivery of new Officer and Enlisted tactical courses of instruction and modernized training systems at the waterfront to improve Fleet lethality, meet the needs of ships and Sailors, and stay ahead of our adversaries.



Additionally, he established and maintained critical relationships with allies and partners, delivering advanced capability training to several international navies.



During the ceremony, Kessler addressed the SCSTC team.



“Three years ago, as we stood here, there were whispers and rumor of war,” he said. “Today, as I stand here, we are engaged with the adversary across the globe. The actions over the past year and a half of our ships and Sailors in the Red Sea are a testament to the work that each of you have accomplished over the years. I can think of no greater testament to the effectiveness of SCSTC’s training than the fact that our shipmates and some of you have gone into harms way, defeated the enemy, and returned home safely.”



Eytel joins the SCSTC team after serving as the operations officer for the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic. His most recent sea tour was commanding officer for USS Stout (DDG 55).



A native of West Orange, New Jersey, and 2003 Virginia Military Institute graduate, Eytel stated he was honored and humbled to assume command of such an incredible organization. He also highlighted the importance of surface combat systems training and how SCSTC needs to continue to adapt and implement innovative ways to train our future warfighting force.



“We are obviously living in a dynamic time,” he said. “The fleet is depending on our ability to continue to learn from the combat actions going on in the Red Sea and Eastern Mediterranean and constantly modify our courses of instruction to ensure that our Sailors and Officers possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to employ the most lethal combat systems in U.S. military inventory. We must continue to learn, grow and improve at an increasingly faster pace. Let’s continue to get after it.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 31,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 1,000 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC.



Follow SCSTC on

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scstc/

https://www.instagram.com/scstc_hq/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 10:35 Story ID: 491544 Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Conducts Change of Command, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.