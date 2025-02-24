250 years! APS-2 QA expert says Army is world’s strongest, most lethal fighting force

Courtesy Photo | Ron Louallen is a quality assurance specialist with Army Field Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ron Louallen is a quality assurance specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany who works at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. He said, “one thing that hasn’t changed over the past 250 years is the Army’s mission to deter war, and if necessary, our ability to win our nation’s wars. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANNHEIM, Germany – After more than 10 years at U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command headquarters in Warren, Michigan, Ron Louallen took a job with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and uprooted his family and himself from the U.S. to Central Europe.



The quality assurance specialist with the 405th AFSB’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany who works at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim said the knowledge he gained working at TACOM – first as a training specialist and then as an equipment specialist – and all the contacts he still has at TACOM HQs has proven extremely valuable to the APS-2 mission he now supports in Europe.



“Whenever the contractor has an issue [at APS-2 Coleman], I can reach back to TACOM and do a little research to find the answer for the contractor, which is a really good thing,” said Louallen, who started at Coleman in July of 2022 as an equipment specialist and was promoted to quality assurance more than a year ago.



“I’m able to take my knowledge from TACOM as an equipment specialist and apply it here and assist the contractor with any issues they may have,” Louallen said. “Still, it can be challenging sometimes, but it’s very rewarding, too, because ultimately we’re here to support the warfighters and ensure they get the best equipment possible.”



As an APS-2 quality assurance specialist, Louallen said his job primarily entails providing oversight and surveillance of the maintenance work being done by the contractor at Coleman APS-2 worksite. He helps to ensure the contractor remains in compliance with the performance work statement and the contact. But bottom line, ensuring the APS-2 vehicles and equipment sets remain at a high state of readiness, fully mission capable, and ready for issue is job number one, he said.



In April, the 52-year-old husband of 15 years and father of two, ages 14 and 6, will have 13 years as an Army civilian employee. Prior to that he served as an active-duty Soldier for 20 years before retiring as a senior noncommissioned officer and the maintenance supervisor for the 52nd Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colo.



The Soldier for Life and member of the Army’s total team for almost 33 years said he’s very excited about this year’s Army birthday celebration. “It’s a big deal,” said the native of Pageland, S.C., and graduate of Colorado Technical University.



“When we look back at history, the uniforms may have changed multiple times and the Army’s structure may have changed, but one thing that hasn’t changed over the past 250 years is the Army’s mission to deter war, and if necessary, our ability to win our nation’s wars. That will never change,” said Louallen. “Our unity and shared purpose make us the world’s strongest and most lethal fighting force. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



Coleman is one of six APS-2 worksites across Europe under the mission command of the 405th AFSB. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.