The Bonds of Brotherhood

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Imagine having a wingman who not only shares your values but understands you completely—someone you can rely on through every challenge. For Vijay and Vinay Setty, this is the reality they’ve experienced throughout most of their Air Force careers. From sharing the womb to the obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) clinic at Misawa Air Base, these twin brothers have had the rare opportunity to work side by side, facing every mission and milestone together.



Vinay and Vijay Setty had very similar mindsets and goals from a young age, sharing an interest in the sciences and knowing they wanted to pursue a career that would improve the lives of others. Toward the end of college, they took part in an internship at a medical school in India, where they assisted in maternity and old age homes. This experience not only solidified their commitment to serving others but also opened their eyes to the positive influence such work could have on the people they interacted with.



“I wanted to pursue OB-GYN because you’ll see people for both shorter and longer amounts of time, and you can make long term relationships and connections; it’s very dynamic,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Vinay Setty, 35th Medical Group (MDG) Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics flight osteopathic physician. “We’re both working for a patient population and we’re very passionate about helping them, we’re lucky to be able to do so.”



After completing their undergraduate studies at Brandeis University, both brothers attended medical school at Rocky Vista University for medical school on the Health Professions Scholarship. Becoming an OB-GYN provider is a demanding journey, requiring years of education and dedication. While still in medical school, they were commissioned as officers on February 4, 2014, becoming reservists before graduating. Later, during their OB-GYN residency programs—Vijay at the University of Connecticut and Vinay at Michigan State University—they transitioned to active duty.



Vijay and Vinay have been fortunate to share much of their journey, not only completing most of their education together but also serving at the same duty stations. From 2021 to 2023, they were stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, and since 2023, they have been at Misawa AB. They are set to leave Misawa later in 2025 and are projected to be stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



“Looking at our Air Force careers we’re very fortunate, for a lot of people it’s not possible to share two bases and now a third,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Vijay Setty, 35th MDG Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics flight osteopathic physician. “There’s always been kind people along the way who have helped make that happen.”



Twin brothers working together in the same clinic is something that’s almost unheard of, but Vinay and Vijay have shown that it has many great benefits. Their unique bond allows them to collaborate seamlessly, offering a level of trust and understanding that enhances patient care and makes their work environment both efficient and supportive.



“Working together is really helpful because there’s no second thought, there’s no reservation about leaning on Vinay or asking him a question. If I need something urgently in the middle of the night, I’ll call him, and if I need him, he’s just down the street,” said Vijay.



Misawa is more remote than other bases and comes with its own unique set of challenges. With fewer resources available, the Setty brothers have had to rely on their adaptability and strong teamwork to ensure their patients receive the best care possible.



“Misawa has definitely bettered us as OB-GYNs,” said Vinay. “It’s helped us train in how to manage patients in a lower resource setting and make the right decisions for patient safety.”



The desire to help others is what initially drew Vinay and Vijay to OB-GYN, and that passion continues to fuel their work today. Their commitment to patient care goes beyond medical expertise, as they focus on building trust and making a lasting difference in the lives of those they treat. Whether in routine visits or complex cases, they remain dedicated to providing compassionate care for everyone who needs it.



“I think being able to help my patients navigate through whatever they’re going through, whether it’s a joyful situation or something scary, has been really moving and is what keeps me going,” said Vijay. “Being able to help them with the correct information is fulfilling.”



As the Setty brothers prepare for their next assignment, they continue to build on the unique bond that has shaped their careers. Their shared passion for OB-GYN and dedication to patient care have fueled their growth, both professionally and personally. Despite the challenges they've encountered, their commitment to helping others remains unwavering, and they are eager to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.

