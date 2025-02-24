Learning the History and Joining the Legacy

Photo By Pfc. Abigail Stewart | Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI), the Colorado National Guard, 10th Special...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Abigail Stewart | Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI), the Colorado National Guard, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and members of the National Ski Patrol begin the Hale to Vail Traverse Feb. 19, 2025, in Vail Pass, near Vail, Colorado. Originally, the Hale to Vail Traverse is a 26-mile cross-country ski trek that starts in Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail. However, to mitigate the risk of avalanches happening enroute, a different route was selected making it nine miles long with a 2,000-feet increase in elevation. This nine mile cross-country ski trek pays tribute to the division’s World War II legacy, when Soldiers trained in the rugged Rockies to prepare for alpine warfare. More than just a test of endurance, the event strengthens unit cohesion while honing the specialized tactics, techniques, and skills required to operate in extreme mountain conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart) see less | View Image Page

VAIL, Colorado (Feb. 25, 2025) – With the fierce and ever consistent snowfall, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers enter the Camp Hale and Vail communities ready to begin the Legacy Days events, with 2025 marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge, a turning point in World War II.

Legacy Days is a combination of events that honor the resiliency and commitment of the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who trained at Camp Hale before setting off to fight for their country in the Battle of Riva Ridge in Italy, Feb., 1945.

Camp Hale was built in 1942 at 9,224-feet, making it the highest altitude permanent military post in World War II. The altitude made the training especially difficult, elevations reached as high as 13,100-feet.

The 10th Mountain Division was activated and placed at Camp Hale to train in high altitude mountaineering and alpine combat for the sole reason of defeating the Germans that were entrenched high up on ridges, preventing allied forces from advancing into Europe.

Today’s 10th Mountain Division Soldiers carry on the legacy and respect the history of their predecessors through Legacy Days in Vail, Colorado.

The Soldiers accepted the privilege of participating in Legacy Days and learning more about their division’s heritage with eagerness.

“Just being in the same area that our predecessors, the first 10th Mountain Soldiers, not only trained at but also proved that this is an achievable task that we can overcome and apply in warfighting,” Staff Sgt. George Mathews, weapon squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade stated. “It’s very exciting for us.”

Upon entering Vail, the community, and more specifically the 10th Mountain Division descendants and veterans, welcomed the Soldiers and immediately began sharing stories of the past. The connection and sense of pride that ran through the community resonated with the Soldiers and made them that much more eager to begin the Hale to Vail Traverse, the first event.

Only a few days before the event began, a snow storm passed through the area adding nearly 50 inches of fresh powder.

Originally, the Hale to Vail Traverse is a 26-mile cross-country ski trek that starts in Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail. However, to mitigate the risk of avalanches happening enroute, a different route was selected making it nine miles long with a 2,000-feet increase in elevation.

The Hale to Vail Traverse was no less of a challenge despite the route being changed since the Soldiers had to break trail and carve out their own path in the snow.

The event was more than just a test of endurance, it strengthened unit cohesion while honing the specialized tactics, techniques, and skills their forefathers required to operate in extreme mountain conditions.

This nine mile cross-country ski trek paid tribute to the division’s World War II legacy, when Soldiers trained in the rugged Rockies to prepare for alpine warfare.

The Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division used this event to refine fellow Soldiers and their own skills, techniques, and gain practical experience with skiing. This helped ensure they were well equipped, just as their predecessors had been, for any challenges they might face in mountain warfare.

“It’s super cool to be out here teaching the next generation of Soldiers how to ski, not a lot of people have had the opportunity to gain the experience or skill set,” Spc. Rylan Parsons, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) stated. “Skiing is both personally and tactically relevant.”

The following day, the Ski Cooper Serpentine Ski Parade took place where the Soldiers, descendants, veterans, National Ski Patrol, and the community could participate.

The Serpentine Ski Parade included the participants weaving down the slopes with Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), talks with 10th Mountain Division (LI), Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor of 10th Mountain Division (LI), and flag bearers leading the way.

This event was a part of Legacy Days, and celebrated the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in precipitous, mountainous terrain.

The Serpentine Ski Parade was a celebration of history, whereas the next event was an acknowledgment and note of the intense and grueling training the predecessors of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) not only endured, but triumphed in.

The Ski Trooper Cup was a test of physical capability, alpine skills, and knowledge of their equipment. It was a competition featuring teams of three, who would tackle a series of tasks while racing against the times of various competitors.

The Ski Trooper Cup combined elements of strength, endurance, and military-specific tasks, all in the context of winter warfare and alpine environments. The competition tested the teams in a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading.

The 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who fought in the Battle of Riva Ridge trained fiercely to ensure their victory, this event was a testament to the difficulties and commitment of those Soldiers.

“It encompassed skinning up a section of the mountain, repelling down, boot packing up and then glacading down to the finish,” Capt. Lauren Takayesu, a physical therapist with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) H2F stated. “Then of course it’s the Army, so we had to do push-ups and pull-ups in between, it was incredible.”

Legacy Days is a way of honoring the history and legacy of the 10th Mountain Division predecessors and Soldiers alike, but it’s also a way to keep that connection with their origins, descendants, and the community.

"If there was no 10th Mountain Division, there would be no Vail. That’s because about 20 miles behind me is a place called Camp Hale, Colorado, and during WWII, it was at Camp Hale where skiers, climbers and outdoorsmen came to become mountain Soldiers,” stated Naumann.

The 10th Mountain Division lost 1,000 Soldiers in service and had more than 4,000 wounded, however, thanks to their sacrifices the division was able to secure victory in the Battle of Riva Ridge and pave the way to victory during WWII.

"The mountain Soldiers climbed a place that was thought to be unclimbable, and they broke through the defensive line that was thought to be unbreakable, a place held by the Germans and they kept fighting, always forward until the end of the war.” stated Naumann.