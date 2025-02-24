Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard's Best Warrior 2025 is here

    South Carolina Best Warrior 2025

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Story by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    EASTOVER, S.C. – Twenty competitors from every corner of the Palmetto State, Colombia, and Germany arrived at McCrady Training Center and registered Monday morning to participate in South Carolina’s Best Warrior Competition. Monday Feb. 24th began four days of a series of physically and mentally challenging events as they compete to determine the next Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year.

    Hosted by the South Carolina Army National Guard, the 2025 Best Warrior Competition promises to challenge competitors on various tactical and technical skills, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, and combat casualty care. Additionally, competitors can expect an Army Combat Fitness Test, a timed 12-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a swim test.

    “The Best Warrior Competition reinforces Soldier-level mastery of fundamentals.” said Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, state training officer, South Carolina National Guard “It’s an opportunity for units to showcase their best and brightest, earn bragging rights, build camaraderie, and for the competitors to test their mettle and grow in resiliency.”

    The competition winners—one Soldier and one NCO—are named the South Carolina Army National Guard’s Soldier and NCO of the Year and will advance to the regional competition.

    South Carolina will host the 2025 regional competition, where NCO and Soldier winners will represent their respective states. The states competing include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

    Competitors in this year’s Army Guard Best Warrior Competition included:
    Soldier Category
    Spc. Austin M. Goodman
    Pvt. 1st Class Ricky J. Tyler, II
    Spc. Micah A. Grover
    Spc. Caleb T. Schellenberger
    Spc. Jackson E. Kretzing
    NCO Category
    Sgt. Evans A. Brown
    Sgt. Jose M. Lopez-Solera
    Sgt. Jordan T. Kirk
    Sgt. Nelson C. Rovira
    Sgt. Noah M. Boggs
    Sgt. Cortland I. Shell
    Staff Sgt. Joel K. Hunter, Jr.
    Sgt. Kyle P. Everett

    Colombia
    Luis D. Cano-Lopez
    Oscar A. Ochoa-Surrez
    Jerison J. Camacho-Leal
    Rafael Torres-Yepel
    Dayana A. Rodriguez-Castillo
    Ricoberto Romo-Erazo

    Germany
    Dean Wessel

    South Carolina
    NGB
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    SCNG

