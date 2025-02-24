South Carolina National Guard's Best Warrior 2025 is here

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the South Carolina National Guard participates in an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the South Carolina National Guard participates in an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the South Carolina phase of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) held at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2025. The BWC is a multi-day event, organized in state, regional, and national phases, promoting excellence and resiliency in the National Guard. In 2025, the South Carolina phase of the BWC is held from the 24th to the 28th of February. Throughout the event, all participants are challenged, both mentally and physically, on critical areas of emphasis encompassing individual combat skills and doctrinal knowledge. The core-events common to all phases of the BWC are a ruck march, use and maintenance of weapons, combat medical care, marksmanship, and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay) see less | View Image Page

EASTOVER, S.C. – Twenty competitors from every corner of the Palmetto State, Colombia, and Germany arrived at McCrady Training Center and registered Monday morning to participate in South Carolina’s Best Warrior Competition. Monday Feb. 24th began four days of a series of physically and mentally challenging events as they compete to determine the next Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year.



Hosted by the South Carolina Army National Guard, the 2025 Best Warrior Competition promises to challenge competitors on various tactical and technical skills, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, and combat casualty care. Additionally, competitors can expect an Army Combat Fitness Test, a timed 12-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a swim test.



“The Best Warrior Competition reinforces Soldier-level mastery of fundamentals.” said Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, state training officer, South Carolina National Guard “It’s an opportunity for units to showcase their best and brightest, earn bragging rights, build camaraderie, and for the competitors to test their mettle and grow in resiliency.”



The competition winners—one Soldier and one NCO—are named the South Carolina Army National Guard’s Soldier and NCO of the Year and will advance to the regional competition.



South Carolina will host the 2025 regional competition, where NCO and Soldier winners will represent their respective states. The states competing include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, and Tennessee.



Competitors in this year’s Army Guard Best Warrior Competition included:

Soldier Category

Spc. Austin M. Goodman

Pvt. 1st Class Ricky J. Tyler, II

Spc. Micah A. Grover

Spc. Caleb T. Schellenberger

Spc. Jackson E. Kretzing

NCO Category

Sgt. Evans A. Brown

Sgt. Jose M. Lopez-Solera

Sgt. Jordan T. Kirk

Sgt. Nelson C. Rovira

Sgt. Noah M. Boggs

Sgt. Cortland I. Shell

Staff Sgt. Joel K. Hunter, Jr.

Sgt. Kyle P. Everett



Colombia

Luis D. Cano-Lopez

Oscar A. Ochoa-Surrez

Jerison J. Camacho-Leal

Rafael Torres-Yepel

Dayana A. Rodriguez-Castillo

Ricoberto Romo-Erazo



Germany

Dean Wessel