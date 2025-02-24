South Carolina National Guard's Best Warrior 2025 is here

EASTOVER, S.C. – Twenty competitors from every corner of the Palmetto State, Colombia, and Germany arrived at McCrady Training Center and registered Monday morning to participate in South Carolina’s Best Warrior Competition. Monday Feb. 24th began four days of a series of physically and mentally challenging events as they compete to determine the next Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year.
Hosted by the South Carolina Army National Guard, the 2025 Best Warrior Competition promises to challenge competitors on various tactical and technical skills, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, and combat casualty care. Additionally, competitors can expect an Army Combat Fitness Test, a timed 12-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a swim test.
“The Best Warrior Competition reinforces Soldier-level mastery of fundamentals.” said Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, state training officer, South Carolina National Guard “It’s an opportunity for units to showcase their best and brightest, earn bragging rights, build camaraderie, and for the competitors to test their mettle and grow in resiliency.”
The competition winners—one Soldier and one NCO—are named the South Carolina Army National Guard’s Soldier and NCO of the Year and will advance to the regional competition.
South Carolina will host the 2025 regional competition, where NCO and Soldier winners will represent their respective states. The states competing include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Competitors in this year’s Army Guard Best Warrior Competition included:
Soldier Category
Spc. Austin M. Goodman
Pvt. 1st Class Ricky J. Tyler, II
Spc. Micah A. Grover
Spc. Caleb T. Schellenberger
Spc. Jackson E. Kretzing
NCO Category
Sgt. Evans A. Brown
Sgt. Jose M. Lopez-Solera
Sgt. Jordan T. Kirk
Sgt. Nelson C. Rovira
Sgt. Noah M. Boggs
Sgt. Cortland I. Shell
Staff Sgt. Joel K. Hunter, Jr.
Sgt. Kyle P. Everett
Colombia
Luis D. Cano-Lopez
Oscar A. Ochoa-Surrez
Jerison J. Camacho-Leal
Rafael Torres-Yepel
Dayana A. Rodriguez-Castillo
Ricoberto Romo-Erazo
Germany
Dean Wessel
