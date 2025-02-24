New Fort Carson fitness center honors WWI hero

Photo By Brea DuBose | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The new 66,000-square foot fitness center honors the memory and...... read more read more Photo By Brea DuBose | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The new 66,000-square foot fitness center honors the memory and legacy of Sgt. William Shemin, a rifleman assigned to the 47th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, in 1917, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery during combat operations at the Vesle River near Bazoches, France. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson’s newest fitness center is named after Sgt. William Shemin, the 4th Infantry Division’s only Medal of Honor recipient from World War I.



Family members of Shemin and Fort Carson leadership unveiled the dedication plaque at the grand opening of the Shemin Fitness Center Feb. 21, 2025. Shemin served as a rifleman in the 47th Infantry Regiment, 4th Inf. Div., American Expeditionary Forces in France in 1918.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, expounded on the tie between Shemin and today’s Soldiers.



“Just as Sgt. Shemin’s actions exemplify the highest standards of courage and commitment, so too must we strive to maintain the physical readiness that ensures success on a lethal battlefield,” Doyle said.



Dr. Joseph Roth shared memories and anecdotes of his grandfather’s valorous efforts.



“He risked his life to save his comrades during machine-gun fire and received a shot in the head,” Roth said.



After officers and senior NCOs had become casualties, Shemin took command of the platoon and led under fire. Roth noted Shemin was hospitalized for three months following the offensive. He received the Purple Heart for his injuries sustained in battle.



Roth said fitness helped his grandfather escape the traumas of war.



“He witnessed the death of many of his friends and never spoke of it,” Roth said. “He never showed emotion, believing to do so was a sign of weakness. He belonged to a generation that was taught not to express their feelings. Instead, he sought solace in sports and quiet time with his family to cope with the effects of PTSD.”



Emily Crews said the fitness center honors her great-grandfather’s legacy.



“During his time, mental health awareness was not something that got much recognition, especially for men and veterans. He used sports and physical fitness throughout his life to cope,” Crews said. “Fitness was a very grounding force in his life, so it’s great that Soldiers and Families can use this facility.”



Ryan Noble, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said the gym’s location off Wilderness Road was intentional.



“The whole point of us building a facility out on the wilderness plateau is to have access and usability for not only 2nd (Stryker Brigade Combat Team), but also for the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade,” Noble said. “We wanted a facility that could build upon the overall physical and mental wellness for the Soldiers who are out on this plateau of Fort Carson … so they wouldn’t have to drive to the other fitness facilities on the installation. It’s a great place to do it.”



According to Noble, Shemin Fitness Center mirrors Ivy Fitness Center minus the swimming pool. The 66,000 square foot facility has three basketball courts, a functional fitness area, a multi-lane running track, cardio and strength equipment, and classroom space.



Noble said the objective of the gym was to serve the various needs of the military community.



“We tried to include all types of physical wellness within this facility by not only having cardio or strength-based equipment, but by also (enhancing) the adaptability of the space with basketball courts and physical fitness classrooms so that Soldiers could come train and prepare in a safe comfortable technologically advanced fitness center.”



Prior to the ceremony, Noble spent the day with Shemin’s family, giving them a private tour of the 4th Inf. Div. Museum and Headquarters.



The Shemin Fitness Center is one of the five physical fitness centers on the installation.



To read more on Sgt. William Shemin, visit https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/shemin/.