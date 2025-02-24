Sustainment Leaders discuss future of the force

Photo By Dani Johnson | Jerry Sotomayor, product support manager, Project Manager Transportation Systems, PEO...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | Jerry Sotomayor, product support manager, Project Manager Transportation Systems, PEO CS-CSS, delivers a presentation on the Data Integration for Ground Systems (DIGS) to the Sustainment Board of Directors Jan. 30, 2025 at the Williams Multi-purpose Room on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Hosted by U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service (PEO CS-CSS), the Sustainment BOD provides a holistic look at key sustainment programs in support of continual transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Senior sustainment leaders from across the Army gathered Jan. 28-30, 2025, at Fort Gregg-Adams to discuss the future of Army logistics, receive updates on current portfolios and projects and understand the progress and friction areas.



Hosted by U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service (PEO CS-CSS), the Sustainment Board of Directors (BOD) provided a holistic look at key sustainment programs in support of transformation in contact, deliberate transformation and concept driven transformation.



“The goal of the Sustainment BOD is to synchronize efforts on key logistics programs,” said Col. Justin Herbermann, director, Sustainment Capabilities Development & Integration Directorate (SCDID), Army Futures Command. “It’s important to come together as a sustainment enterprise to ensure efforts are coordinated and guidance is clear.”



The three-day event focused on enabling senior leaders to make informed decisions and determine funding priorities for the Program Objective Memorandum (POM) 27-31. The POM is a document that details how resources are allocated based on the Defense Planning Guidance (DPG) and programs dollars for a five-year period, according to the Defense Acquisition University Website.



“Our purpose was to deliver knowledge across the sustainment community about what is available today to benefit the Soldier, maintainer and operator, and give insight into the technology we currently have,” said Jerry Sotomayor, product support manager, Project Manager Transportation Systems, PEO CS-CSS. Sotomayor gave a presentation on the Data Integration for Ground Systems (DIGS), which will digitally automate the manual legacy processes of today by providing the status of equipment readiness. In addition, DIGS increases Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) efficiency, error-proofs parts ordering and streamlines 5988 updates.



“There is always value to understand what the senior leaders are interested in and how we modernize and move forward with and improve the maintenance and operation of the Army,” added Sotomayor.



Over the course of the meeting, discussion was focused on multiple functions of sustainment, to include contested logistics, advanced power, autonomous distribution, and many others.



“Having sustainment leaders in the room was essential for ensuring a unified message moving forward, as we advocate for the funding of our programs,” said Herbermann.



The Sustainment BOD plays a crucial role in synchronizing modernization efforts and advancing unity of effort among CASCOM, SCDID, and PEO CS&CSS. Convened biannually, the winter BOD focuses on informing POM decisions. The upcoming summer BOD will concentrate on guiding the Strategic Portfolio Analysis Review (SPAR) enabling Army senior leaders to make informed resource decisions within a larger strategic framework.



The Sustainment BOD plays a critical role providing the guidance, direction, and priority to the Sustainment Modernization Enterprise keeping sustainment capabilities aligned to aligned to Senior Leader Priorities, and agile and responsive to the evolving demands of the future operational environment. Continued emphasis on collaboration and unity will be vital to overcoming future challenges and fielding the best possible sustainment solutions for the Army.