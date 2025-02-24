Control Systems Security Specialist Training: Strengthening our Critical Systems

Courtesy Photo | Brandon Rothel, control systems security specialist course (CS3) instructor,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brandon Rothel, control systems security specialist course (CS3) instructor, demonstrates usage of a fire alarm module during the CS3 course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025. The module was a part of the student's capstone project that was completed at the end of the four day cybersecurity course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently shared insights about cybersecurity issues that can potentially affect critical infrastructure and operational technologies in various government agencies and industries. In light of this, it is essential for U.S. forces to have well-trained cybersecurity professionals. Over four days, Vandenberg participants took part in hands-on exercises and lessons, and reviewed real-world case studies. They learned how to protect systems like gas pipelines, electric power grids, fire alarms, traffic signals, and facility related control systems. The training also explains the methods used by cyber threat actors and offers strategies to counter potential risks.



"This new course content aligns to the Department of Defense’s cyber work role #462, control systems cyber specialist, that was established in February 2023,” said Daryl Haegley, SL, Technical Director, Department of the Air Force Control Systems Cyber Resiliency. “This course is set to fulfill the unmet training requirements at the intermediate level for our cybersecurity professionals.”



The new control systems security specialist course is designed to train experts to secure these valuable cyber systems. This course is the first that meets the new requirements set by higher headquarters at the Pentagon for this specialized role. "The hands-on exercises help with a “learn by doing” concept of teaching the various types of exploits an adversary would attempt to employ against and get us to think like a “hacker” as we examine the systems we maintain for vulnerabilities,” said Glenn Bruner, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Mission/Power Grid Engineer. “This gives the students perspective on past events and helps share knowledge of observations made from those events so we can do our best to not repeat past mistakes.”



Participants earn a certificate at the end of the course along with the practical skills needed to secure important systems associated with military installation critical infrastructure. This training marks a critical step forward for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Department of Defense, as the course provides clear, actionable skills for the country's cybersecurity professionals.



“My understanding of the protocols involved in operational technology as well as the security pitfalls has deepened since completing this course,” said U.S. Space Force Spc 4 Robert Lewis, 65th Cyberspace Squadron Incident Responder. “This deeper understanding now enables me to make more confident decisions when investigating potential incidents moving forward in the future of cybersecurity.”