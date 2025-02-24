ERDC Director Dr. David W. Pittman retires after almost 40 years of service

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) recently honored Dr. David W. Pittman, Senior Executive Service (SES), in a retirement ceremony to recognize his 38 years of federal service. Hosted by Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the ceremony paid tribute to Pittman’s leadership, vision and commitment to advancing engineering and research excellence for the Army and the nation.



Since 2017, Pittman served as ERDC’s director, as well as director of research and development and chief scientist for USACE. As ERDC director, he managed one of the most diverse research organizations in the world – seven laboratories in four states with more than 2,500 employees and a $2.3 billion annual program. Additionally, in his USACE role, he was responsible for creating policy and performing strategic planning, direction and oversight of research and development for the Corps’ Military and Civil Works programs, as well as in support of the Warfighter.



“You have brought innovation, magic and solutions to so many tough challenges and problems,” Colloton said. “But most importantly, you’ve done that with the values and integrity that your parents imparted upon you as your foundation.”



“Your family’s presence here, along with your esteemed coworkers and colleagues from across industry, academia, the government and the Department of Defense, are all a testament to the strong and lasting relationships that you have built throughout your entire life,” Colloton also noted.



During the event, Pittman was presented with the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the highest honorary award granted by the Department of the Army to civilian personnel. He also received the Award for Outstanding Service in the Army Senior Executive Service, as well as a personal note of appreciation from Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of USACE.



“You have shaped the Corps research and development mission with vision and purpose,” Graham said to Pittman. “Your leadership has not only advanced the Corps’ capabilities, but it has solidified ERDC as a premier research and development organization both nationally and globally – it is the gold standard. Your dedication to developing innovative solutions has left an enduring impact that will guide USACE for years to come.”



As part of the ceremony, ERDC leadership shared video tributes celebrating Pittman’s transformative impact on the organization and his steadfast dedication to the ERDC workforce. The event concluded with a heartfelt farewell video and closing remarks from Pittman, in which he reflected on the defining moments that shaped his life and career.



“It has been an honor to serve alongside the incredible men and women of ERDC and USACE,” Pittman said. “They showed me what true leadership looks like — how to be a director; how to lead with integrity. Everyone I’ve worked with has played a role in shaping my journey.”



“When I started here at 22 years old in December of 1983, I was struck from the very beginning by how wonderful the people here are,” Pittman recalled. “I was working alongside the giants of our field, and they took the time to help me learn and grow, so at this stage in my life I’ve tried to do the same. To be able to give back as director of ERDC has been wonderful, a miracle.”



Before becoming director, Pittman served as ERDC’s deputy director. He was selected to the Senior Executive Service in 2005 upon becoming director of the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, where he led a team of more than 450 researchers and support staff in a $350 million annual program, as well as the Military Engineering business area.

