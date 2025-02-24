From Burundi to Baghdad: A Soldier’s Journey of Resilience and Roots

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Pie Kiduga participates in an aerial fire rescue operation during fire...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Pie Kiduga participates in an aerial fire rescue operation during fire academy training in Yarmouth, Maine, on Sept. 22, 2018. Kiduga, who later became a U.S. Army combat medic specialist, trained as a firefighter before enlisting in the military. (Photo courtesy of Pfc. Pie Kiduga) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of Africa lies Kabezi, a town in Bujumbura Rural Province, home to roughly 50,000 people in the country of Burundi. For 36-year-old Pfc. Pie Kiduga, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, this was home.



One of seven children, Kiduga was always surrounded by family. Life revolved around the land he grew up on, and his family grew everything they needed from their garden. It was in Burundi where he learned the value of hardwork and resilience at an early age.



As deep as his connection was to the land and his people, he knew he wanted more. Kiduga knew he wanted to challenge himself in ways he couldn’t if he remained.



At 25, he made the life-changing decision to leave his roots in Burundi and seek new opportunities in the United States. Those opportunities landed him in Portland, Maine, in 2013, ready to face unfamiliar land.



"Adjusting to life in a new country wasn’t easy," Kiduga said, laughing. "With Kirundi as my first language, I had no choice but to make English my second."



He worked hard to master it. While waiting for his work permit, he spent seven months in a General Assistance Program, volunteering at the Salvation Army kitchen, where he served food to veterans, and at Mercy Hospital, where he guided visitors and delivered flowers to patients while working at the front desk.



"My role was more than just administrative duties; it was essentially a crash course in English," he said. "Working with veterans was also an eye-opening experience. Their dedication and professionalism were unlike anything I’d experienced. It was truly an honor."



From 2014 to 2017, Kiduga worked unceasingly. He took on multiple jobs—working in a window factory, as a Hilton Hotel laundry attendant, and as a hotel transport van driver. Despite working nonstop, he had bigger aspirations.



In 2017, he enrolled at Southern Maine Community College, pursuing a degree in fire science. He balanced a full-time job while taking a full course load. His unmatched work ethic earned him an EMT certification, followed by Firefighter 1 and 2 certifications.



The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced his classes online, unexpectedly freeing up more time. He used it to secure a second full-time job as a home care provider. By May 2021, he graduated at the top of his class with an associate degree in fire science. That same year, he officially became a volunteer firefighter.



"It is one of the highest honors to be trusted to protect your community," Kiduga said. "Volunteering as a firefighter has taught me the true meaning of service and sacrifice."



Despite his success, tragedy struck when his father passed away on New Year’s Day in 2021. As the oldest son, he felt the weight of responsibility to care for his family, a duty made even heavier by his demanding career path.



"No matter how much success I had, losing my father made everything feel heavier," Kiduga said. "As the oldest son, I knew I had to step up—not just for myself, but for my family."



Amid his grief, a new chapter in his life began—one filled with love and hope.



Not long after, he married his wife, a fellow African immigrant from Rwanda. Though he had built a new life in the U.S., his heart remained connected to his roots.



"No matter what challenges come my way, I know I won’t face them alone," he said.



In October 2024, Kiduga continued his lifelong commitment to service by enlisting in the U.S. Army. His EMT certification had expired, but his experience in emergency response and fire science made him a strong candidate for the combat medic specialist military occupational specialty.



Now deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, he finds a sense of belonging in his military family despite being far from home.



Sgt. 1st Class Latonya Yingling, a fellow combat medic specialist and Task Force Badger Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, assigned to HHC, 1st Bn., 32nd Inf. Regt., 10th Mtn. Div., has had the privilege of witnessing Kiduga’s growth firsthand since he joined their unit in July 2024.



"During our initial meeting, I was struck by his eagerness to learn and his enthusiasm for being part of the medical platoon," Yingling said. "He presented himself as a shy but motivated and dedicated individual, eager to contribute to our team."



What stood out to her the most was his quick learning ability and strong sense of teamwork. He actively sought clarification, absorbed information rapidly and built positive relationships with his peers.



"As his platoon sergeant, I've had the opportunity to observe Kiduga's growth and development as a soldier, and I'm proud of the progress he's made," she said. "He's a shining example of the resilience and dedication of our soldiers, and his ability to adapt to challenging circumstances is an inspiration to us all."



From a small village in Burundi to the U.S. Army, Kiduga embodies the spirit of resilience. His journey—still unfinished—stands as an example to the power of determination.



Whether fighting fires, caring for patients or serving alongside his fellow Soldiers, Kiduga’s life is a story of helping others while staying connected to his roots.



"It’s funny—somehow, joining the Army landed me closer to home in Iraq than I ever was in Maine," Kiduga said with a chuckle. "At this rate, I should’ve just asked for a quick vacation back to Burundi."



U.S. Army story by Sgt. Matt Marsilia