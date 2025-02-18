Connecting Sailors Across Continents: MWR Launches Virtual Programs at EURAFCENT

Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) launched its Virtual Single Sailors Program (VSSP) for Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), January 29.

The VSSP initiative was designed to enhance modern Sailors’ lives by offering a virtual platform for entertainment and health support in some of the more remote duty locations across the EURAFCENT region.

With six live online events scheduled from January through February, the program offered a unique opportunity for Sailors to connect with peers, build camaraderie, and have fun, all from the comfort of their own space.

On February 13, Sailors stationed at Naval Support Element (NSE) Lisbon took part in MWR EURAFCENT's VSSP Salsa Fiesta Night, joining the live stream event alongside 28 Sailors across EURAFCENT’s installations. This marked a moment of togetherness and spirited enjoyment that helped bolster connection in the small military enclave of Lisbon.

“What seemed to be just simple steps turned into a noticeable morale boost, and you could really see it bring joy to the Sailors,” said Michelle Candido, Lisbon’s MWR director.

The Salsa Fiesta, alongside other live events such as “Virtual Escape Room” on January 29 and “Price is Right” on February 6, demonstrated MWR's commitment to strive for Sailors to feel supported no matter where they are stationed, offering them a chance to try new activities and meet new people.

“In the OCONUS environment, Sailors may or may not have access to programming that gives them a sense of home or that is familiar to them,” said Ira Seth, EURAFCENT’s Regional MWR program director. “The virtual programs bring joy and laughter, providing a break from their regular routine.”

The program’s success was clear as the Sailors stationed in Lisbon experienced firsthand the joy of connecting with others in ways that transcend distance. These experiences provide an essential recreational outlet, allowing Sailors in remote areas to participate in activities that may not be available at their duty locations.

The first six events of the series included a range of engaging challenges and fun activities. After the Salsa Fiesta on February 13, the program continued with “Boom, Boom Bingo” on February 19. The final event, “Fast Feud - Clash of the Sailors,” is scheduled for February 27. Sailors interested in joining the final event can register at www.NavylifeEurafcent.com/VSSP.

In its 250th year, today’s U.S. Navy operates around the globe. VSSP will continue to aim for every Sailor to feel connected, whether at home or abroad, by providing opportunities for them to meet new people, discover new interests, and enjoy a shared sense of camaraderie.

Date Posted: 02.24.2025