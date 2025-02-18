Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards hangar contract for Arkansas ANG project

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architecture and engineering contract to Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Feb. 21.

    The $6.7 million contract calls for the engineering and design of a three-bay hangar for F-35 fighter aircraft at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas.

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides design, engineering, construction and contracting support to military services and partner agencies to secure the nation, energize the economy and reduce disaster risk.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 19:55
    Story ID: 491313
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards hangar contract for Arkansas ANG project, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Tulsa District
    Military Programs
    Arkansas ANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download