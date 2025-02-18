Tulsa District awards hangar contract for Arkansas ANG project

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architecture and engineering contract to Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Feb. 21.



The $6.7 million contract calls for the engineering and design of a three-bay hangar for F-35 fighter aircraft at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas.



The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides design, engineering, construction and contracting support to military services and partner agencies to secure the nation, energize the economy and reduce disaster risk.

