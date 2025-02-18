U.S. Navy, Marines, JMSDF Complete Joint Mine Warfare Exercise

SASEBO, Japan - The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) concluded their participation in the bilateral mine warfare exercise (MIWEX) 1JA, Feb. 11, 2025.



The exercise ran from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 off the eastern coast of Japan. It is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations between the two forces.



“The JA series is an extraordinary opportunity for us to flex our muscles as a joint force,” said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, Commodore of Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7. “Operating together allows us to support our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific

region.”



During the 12-day exercise, personnel from U.S. Navy Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) Company 5-2, a U.S. Marine Corps Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) team, and JMSDF MCM units and EOD personnel worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield using mine hunting, detection and neutralization capabilities.



JMSDF Mine Warfare Force and MCMRON 7 commanders partnered throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks for U.S. Navy and JMSDF units. This training allowed U.S. and Japanese participants to practice communicating and operating as a bilateral team while learning to maximize their cumulative mine hunting capability.



U.S. Navy participation in MIWEX 1JA included personnel from Mine Counter Measure Squadron (MCMRON) 7, Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) Company 5-2 and a U.S. Marine Corps littoral explosive ordnance neutralization (LEON) team. JMSDF participants were an explosive ordnance disposal company and 13 ships from their Mine Warfare Force, consisting of one submarine, one frigate, one minesweeper tender, two ocean minesweepers and eight coastal minesweepers.



The exercise took place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

