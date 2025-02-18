Memorial Cavalry unit from Southern Arizona Base participates in the Tucson Rodeo 100th Anniversary Parade.

On February 20th, 2025, the Tucson Rodeo parade celebrated its 100th anniversary. The weather was perfect for the two-mile event that shut down numerous streets in South Tucson. Over 2300 participants displayed their commemorative attire while on horseback and carriage. Just like previous years, members of B Troop 4th U.S. Cavalry (Memorial) came from Fort Huachuca to ride in this historic event. The Troopers were escorted by members of the Tucson Army Recruiting Company and received numerous cheers from the thousands of spectators. Just as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Tucson Rodeo, this year is also a significant milestone for the US Army. Its 250th birthday

