B Troop 4th U.S. Cavalry (Memorial) from Fort Huachuca participates in the 100th anniversary of the Tucson Rodeo Parade.
|02.20.2025
|02.21.2025 22:05
|B-Roll
|953205
|250220-D-WL684-8463
|DOD_110825352
|00:00:19
|TUCSON, US
|0
|0
This work, B Troop 4th U.S Cavalry (Memorial) in Tucson Rodeo Parade 100th anniversary, by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Memorial Cavalry unit from Southern Arizona Base participates in the Tucson Rodeo 100th Anniversary Parade.
