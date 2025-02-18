Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Troop 4th U.S Cavalry (Memorial) in Tucson Rodeo Parade 100th anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    B Troop 4th U.S. Cavalry (Memorial) from Fort Huachuca participates in the 100th anniversary of the Tucson Rodeo Parade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953205
    VIRIN: 250220-D-WL684-8463
    Filename: DOD_110825352
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: TUCSON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Troop 4th U.S Cavalry (Memorial) in Tucson Rodeo Parade 100th anniversary, by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Memorial Cavalry unit from Southern Arizona Base participates in the Tucson Rodeo 100th Anniversary Parade.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download