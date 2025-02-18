Vandenberg Teen Named as Finalist in Military Child of the Year Competition

A dedicated and resilient local military child has advanced to the finalist stage in the Operation Homefront “Military Child of the Year” competition, representing the Space Force category. For 17 years, Operation Homefront has recognized exceptional youth from military families across the six services who demonstrate leadership, resilience, and commitment to their communities.



Natalia Serna, the daughter of Space Launch Delta 30’s senior enlisted leader, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, was recently selected as one of the final five competitors for this prestigious award. The Military Youth of the Year award is granted to youth that exemplify characteristics of great leaders and community members.



“When I first got nominated, I honestly couldn't believe it,” said Natalia. “I was just like, ‘Wow, I can't believe I'm being considered to be a part of this.’”



Natalia's experience as a military child has been shaped by both challenges and opportunities, testing her resilience while also fostering adaptability and a global perspective. One particularly difficult period came when Harris deployed.



"I remember thinking, ‘Where's my dad? Is he going to be safe?’ I was proud of him for his service to our country, but it was also hard, not knowing when he was coming back," said Natalia.



Like many military children, Natalia learned to adapt to these challenges. She persevered through these tribulations by maintaining regular video calls and exchanging letters with Harris, which provided a vital sense of connection and reassurance.



The Department of the Air Force, recognizing the importance of family well-being to servicemember readiness, has many connective support systems to help families navigate the unique demands of military life.



"There were a lot of military-based programs for youth, especially for children of deployed parents,” said Natalia. “It was amazing because I felt like I wasn’t alone in this experience."



Drawing upon her experiences, Natalia has conducted interviews and crafted compelling essays as she progressed through the Military Child of the Year competition. Natalia explained that the most rewarding part of the process is the opportunity to share her story and hear from others.



"During the interview process, I was so nervous, but I realized that there were so many other kids with unique and inspiring stories,” Natalia said. “Even if I don’t win, I’m just glad that we all get recognized for our contribution.”



Regardless of the result, Natalia believes the experience will have a lasting impact on her future.



"Even as a finalist, it's rewarding to be recognized not just as a military child, but as someone who has made a positive impact in their community,” said Natalia. “This has reassured me that I'm not alone and has inspired me to continue striving for more."



Looking ahead, Natalia has ambitious goals in politics, plans to study pre-law and political science in college. Natalia’s experience in the Military Youth of the Year competition has reinforced her passion for leadership and advocacy.



As she and her family await the final decision, her resilience and dedication stand as a testament to the strength of military children everywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 02.21.2025 18:19 Story ID: 491292 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Teen Named as Finalist in Military Child of the Year Competition, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.