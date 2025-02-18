Wrestling Meets Military Discipline

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | The Air Force Wrestling team poses for a photo before the start of the Department of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | The Air Force Wrestling team poses for a photo before the start of the Department of the Air Force Wrestling competition at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., Feb. 25, 2023. DAF Sports emphasizes fostering physical fitness, wellness, and esprit de corps among those serving in the Air and Space Force, facilitating the maintenance of readiness within the force while promoting healthy lifestyles. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) wrestling team is more than competition; it’s a platform where service members challenge themselves, demonstrate resilience, and build upon the core values of integrity, service, and excellence. Wrestling has been an integral part of the Air Force’s commitment to physical readiness, and the DAF’s wrestling program has produced multiple world-class athletes who’ve progressed on to represent the U.S. in national and international competitions, including the Olympic Games.



For U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angel Leanos-Romo, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, his admiration for wrestling started several years before his military career began.



“Being in the military allowed me an opportunity to further my skills on a higher level after high school and college wrestling,” said Leanos-Romo. “I don’t know where I’d be without the support from my wife, daughter, fellow teammates and the Air Force.”



U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kevin Nguyen, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical system journeyman, expresses his pride in the team and their unwavering commitment to the mission.



“As his supervisor, I am proud to have one of our own to represent us not only as a Civil Engineer from 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, but as a DAF wrestler. Our flight strives to push our airmen to be the best version of themselves not only in our career field, but their goals as well,” said Nguyen. “Senior Airman Romo's determination to the Air Force core values has been a great example to our younger airmen in the shop. His ability to put service before self shows in the work area by volunteering to work late to support the mission. Seeing my troop’s ability to balance work, his family, and wrestling is like a proud dad moment. I couldn’t be any prouder of his accomplishments.”



As a result of his hard work and dedication to wrestling, Senior Airman Romo will be training to compete in the DAF wrestling competition at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, starting February 20 until March 5, 2025. From there, he will then progress on to compete in freestyle and greco roman against U.S. Army, Navy and Marines in an Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at Fort Bliss, TX, starting on March 5 through March 10, 2025.



“For people who want to compete at a higher level in sports while serving, just go for it,” said Leanos-Romo. “The Air Force and Space Force have a ton of opportunities, so take the time to ask questions and to explore different endeavors.”



Service members interested in competing at Armed Forces Championships or as part of the U.S. Armed Forces Teams, you may do so by applying through your respective Service Sports Office. Contact AFSVC.Sports.Workflow@us.af.mil for more details.