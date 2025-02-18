Fort Moore and CSU partner, strengthening community ties and post resilience

Photo By Daniel Marble | Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence,...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Marble | Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and Dr. Stuart Rayfield, Columbus State University President, sign an Intergovernmental Support Agreement, or IGSA, for Columbus State University to provide installation geospatial information system (GIS) support, Feb. 13, 2025, at Fort Moore, Georgia. IGSAs are partnerships designed to support the Army mission by allowing state and local public entities to partner with installations to receive, share, or provide installation support services. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Moore hosted the ceremonial signing of the first intergovernmental support agreement with Columbus State University, Feb. 13, 2025. This agreement, the first of its kind between Fort Moore and an entity within Muscogee County, aims to enhance the installation's geospatial information system (GIS) services in partnership with CSU.



Intergovernmental support agreements, commonly referred to as IGSAs, offer a cost-effective approach for Fort Moore to procure services from state and local governments while simultaneously strengthening relationships with surrounding communities. Federal law authorizes military services to engage in such agreements when they contribute to enhanced mission readiness, improved efficiencies, or reduced costs.



“Today we celebrate as we solidify our first IGSA with Columbus State University,” said Elizabeth Guzman, Fort Moore IGSA manager. “These partnerships are extremely important to us because they provide us with the efficiencies that the Army needs to help sustain our installations.”



The ceremony, which formalized the IGSA with signatures from MCoE and Fort Moore Commanding General Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley and CSU President Dr. Stuart Rayfield, was attended by senior leaders and staff from both organizations.



“Columbus State University is developing future GIS professionals through our interdisciplinary programs that provide students with field-based learning experiences,” Rayfield said. “As this partnership provides Fort Moore with essential geospatial services, it also creates invaluable opportunities for our students. This combined commitment to workforce development and service to our military community supports our goals as one of the nation’s top-ranked military-friendly universities.”



The 10-year IGSA between Fort Moore and CSU aims to deliver comprehensive services to improve GIS use and accuracy throughout the installation. Under this partnership, CSU will manage data collection, development, and quality management of GIS databases. Additionally, this collaboration will create job opportunities for CSU students while generating cost savings for the Army.



“This IGSA is not about an individual, it’s about the totality, the community, the installation, it’s about more than just ourselves,” Tuley said during his remarks. “Entering into this agreement allows Fort Moore to diversify its partnerships and complete current mission requirements under a single agreement. We will leverage these geospatial services to drive change and improvements in our operations, better delivering skilled leaders to the force.”