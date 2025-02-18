U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update on water management and project operations

Courtesy Photo | Water is released from Barkley Dam into the Cumberland River on Feb. 18, 2025, as part...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Water is released from Barkley Dam into the Cumberland River on Feb. 18, 2025, as part of controlled releases following recent heavy rainfall. This water, having moved through the system, will continue downstream to the Ohio River and eventually to the Mississippi River. (USACE Photo by Mariah Rinehart) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues active water management operations across the Cumberland River Basin following recent rainfall. Releases over the last several days have allowed the district to regain up to 78.7% of flood storage capacity above Nashville.



"Even though the rain moved through the region nearly a week ago, our team remains fully engaged in monitoring and managing water levels across the Cumberland River Basin," said Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green. "Proper water management doesn’t end when the rain stops - it requires continuous monitoring and controlled releases to safely restore flood storage capacity, support navigation, and provide hydropower generation. All of this directly supports our top mission: protecting the people we serve and safeguarding critical infrastructure."



Reservoir and Dam Operations



• Cordell Hull – Releases are currently at 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), and the pool remains within its normal range at 499.7 feet.

• Old Hickory – The pool has stabilized at 445.2 feet with a discharge of 53,000 cfs through the spillway. Hydropower generation is offline due to transformer replacement, with a return to service expected in May 2025.

• J. Percy Priest – The pool is 488.5 feet and falling, and hydropower generation is at 4,700 cfs. Spillway releases have ceased, allowing Bell Road to reopen after closures due to ice formation from spray discharge. 80.2% of flood storage remains available, with levels expected to return to normal elevation by early March.

• Wolf Creek – The pool level is 736.1 feet and rising slowly. Releases have increased to 30,000 cfs, with 67.3% flood storage capacity available. The reservoir is expected to drop below the flood storage zone in March.

• Dale Hollow – Currently at 650 feet and slowly falling with 3,600 cfs being discharged. 100% of flood storage capacity is available.

• Center Hill – Water levels are 645.5 feet and falling, with 12,500 cfs being discharged through three hydropower units. 100% of flood storage capacity is available.

• Cheatham – The navigation lock is fully open, and the pool is at 383.7 feet, within normal operating range.

• Barkley – The pool is at 357.8 feet and is forecast to return to seasonal levels by the end of next week. Discharges are currently 80,000 cfs, with planned reductions starting Feb. 23. 87.0% of flood storage remains available.

• Martins Fork – The pool is at 1321.4 feet, is receding and will be throughout this week with 500 cfs being discharged. 57.3% of flood storage capacity is available.

• Laurel – Laurel has stopped spilling with a pool elevation of 1016.5 ft and slowly receding with turbine releases totaling 3,700 cfs.



CFS (Cubic Feet per Second) measures the volume of water flowing per second. One cfs = 7.5 gallons per second. 100,000 cfs can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just three seconds.



As USACE continues to manage controlled water releases, dam safety remains a top priority. Increased outflows from reservoirs are necessary to regulate floodwaters and protect infrastructure. However, downstream communities should remain vigilant, as high river flows and fluctuating water levels can create hazardous conditions.



Boaters and the public are urged to exercise caution near dam releases and to heed all posted warnings. High flows and rapid water level changes can be dangerous, particularly near spillways and turbines.



River Stages and Forecasts



• Cumberland River at Nashville – Currently at 26.1 feet and expected to remain steady through the weekend (action stage is 30 feet).

• Cumberland River at Clarksville – Currently at 36.5 feet and forecast to recede to 34 feet by Monday morning (action stage is 40 feet.).

• Cumberland River at Celina – Currently at 22.3 feet and forecast to remain steady through the weekend (action stage is 30 feet).

• Cumberland River at Carthage – Currently at 20.8 feet and stabilizing at 20 feet (action stage is 35 feet).

• Cumberland River at Williamsburg – Currently at 17.5 feet and expected to drop below action stage (17 feet) today.



“Throughout this heavy rain event, all of our dams performed as designed to safeguard lives and property across the Cumberland River Basin,” said David Bogema, Nashville District Water Management section chief. “We will continue to monitor weather reports, reservoir levels, and operational data from our dams and locks to ensure the system keeps operating as intended.”



