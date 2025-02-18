Leading from the front: SEAC Troy E. Black hosts JBA all-call

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, hosted an enlisted-only all-call for service members from across the National Capital Region at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 19, 2025.



As the most senior enlisted member in the U.S. armed forces, Black shapes the enlisted force's future and addresses their concerns. The all-call provided enlisted personnel from E-1 to E-9 an opportunity to engage directly with the SEAC about the Department of Defense’s priorities, current initiatives, and the evolving nature of modern warfare.



He emphasized the power of the joint force, highlighting how its cohesion drives success in the increasingly complex domain of war. Black also underscored the importance of Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, which modernizes enlisted training to better prepare service members for joint operations.



Additionally, Black outlined holistic human performance initiatives designed to improve recruitment, retention, and overall readiness. These initiatives integrate the Total Force Fitness program, which supports the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of service members.



“A holistic human performance system is being developed right now in order to make sure that we talk about our mental, physical, behavioral, spiritual and emotional or social fitness,” Black said. “We focus on the physical as the end state, but the fact of the matter is we are machines encased as humans, we don’t just do one thing.”



During the questions and answers session, attendees asked about new policies, leadership development opportunities, and artificial intelligence. Black addressed concerns related to the current and future use of artificial intelligence in the armed forces.



"The United States has a distinct advantage right now in artificial intelligence, we use it every single day," Black said, emphasizing the importance of AI integration. “You can build more data into real time operations through the use of predictive analysis.”



As the fifth SEAC, Black draws from decades of experience, having served in multiple leadership roles and combat deployments, including Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. He continues to prioritize fostering relationships within the joint force and with international partners to strengthen the U.S. military’s global readiness.



The event concluded with a photo opportunity for attendees and a reminder from Black that the future of the force depends not only on strategy and resources but also on the resilience and professionalism of its enlisted leaders.

