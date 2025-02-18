Note of praise spotlights Stronger Together Café, LRC Wiesbaden food service program

Courtesy Photo | Zana Edmonds, the Stronger Together Café Warrior Restaurant manager, helps serve...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Zana Edmonds, the Stronger Together Café Warrior Restaurant manager, helps serve lunch at the café Feb. 20. Recently, Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden received a note praising the dining facility and specifically Edmonds for supporting more than 50 high school wrestlers from Ramstein who had dinner there Feb. 6 and 7 during the 2025 DoDEA Europe Wrestling Championships. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Stronger Together Café Warrior Restaurant on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden has a reputation for being a high-quality dining facility supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community and their biggest tenant – U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters.



It’s not unusual for the team at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden to receive positive feedback from community members on their food program and the Stronger Together Café, but when they do it always provides them with extra motivation and raises spirits.



Recently LRC Wiesbaden Food Program Manager Felipe Cardozo said they received a positive note of praise from a very satisfied customer. The note said more than 50 high school wrestlers from Ramstein had dinner at the warrior restaurant Feb. 6 and 7 when they were there for the 2025 Department of Defense Education Activity Europe Wrestling Championships.



Besides praising the DFAC for accommodating the large group of student athletes and providing them with affordable and healthy meal options, the note went into great detail about the above and beyond service the café and specifically Zana Edmonds provided to one Ramstein student wrestler with very specific dining needs.



In part the note read, “I am especially grateful for the dining facility manager, Ms. Edmonds, who worked both nights while the team dined there. My son has multiple life-threatening food allergies, and Ms. Edmonds took the time to double check the ingredients and showed us the packaging for the food options that my son was interested in eating.”



“It meant a lot to both my son and I that Ms. Edmonds genuinely cared about his well-being and took the extra time to do this for us. I wanted to let Ms. Edmonds know that my son ended up winning first place in his 132-pound weight class [at the championships]. Thank you for fueling my child,” the note read.



As LRC Wiesbaden’s food program manager, Cardozo knows the quality work Edmonds provides. In fact, he said he first met her when she was working contracted food program services in Bulgaria, supporting hundreds of deployed Soldiers, there.



“We are fortunate that she joined our team at the Stronger Together Café Warrior Restaurant,” said Cardozo, a retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 food program expert who served 27 years active duty in the Army before retiring recently and accepting his first Army civilian position at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Wiesbaden.



“She’s a great team leader and very respected by her staff. She’s wholeheartedly dedicated to her profession and taking care of the Soldiers, ensuring they get good quality, healthy meals,” Cardozo said of Edmonds, who is a former Army staff sergeant and Purple Heart recipient, wounded in Iraq and medically retired.



Cardoza attributes the Stronger Together Café’s first-rate reputation and quality service to the USAG Wiesbaden community to Edmonds and the entire team. In fact, he said it’s a total team effort.



At the Stronger Together Café, LRC Wiesbaden has dining facility attendants who are Army civilians as well as local national civilian employees. In addition, they are augmented by a team of contractors, and Edmonds is one of those contractors. Overseeing the daily administration of the food program and overall food service operations for USAG Wiesbaden is Cardoza, assigned to LRC Wiesbaden’s supply and services division.



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Wiesbaden.



LRC Wiesbaden reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.