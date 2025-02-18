The 18th Wing launches new airspace and range management facility

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - The 18th Wing is expanding the critical command and control capabilities with the 18th Operations Support Squadron’s Airspace and Range Management Facility.



These new capabilities, such as communications and radar common operating picture, are scheduled for phased investments throughout 2025, further augmenting the facility’s ability to ensure critical access to training and operational spaces supporting joint force readiness.



The facility achieved initial operational capabilities in November of 2023, but these new changes further cement the increased regional airspace and range management capabilities the facility brings to bear.



The facility will play a central role in regional security by integrating with U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Self-Defense Force range controls. The joint management facility helps oversee the complex airspace structure surrounding Okinawa and is a designated touch point for coordination among airspace users and adjacent air navigation service providers.



“The 18th Wing worked closely with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability office, or PMTEC,” said U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Michel, 18th Operations Support Squadron commander. “Allowing us to identify key operations toward bolstering our ability to achieve mission success in collaboration with our joint and host nation partners.”



The U.S.-led Kadena Radar Approach Control was officially decommissioned March 30, 2010, with its arrival control functions transferred to the Government of Japan, which is responsible for air traffic services to both civilian and military aircraft within the Okinawa area.



After a $52 million comprehensive redesign, the 18 OSS achieved targeted development milestones in 2024 via project alignment with U.S. Forces Japan, Pacific Air Forces, and the GOJ. Improvements include an increase in specialized personnel as well as critical infrastructure modernization to replace aging systems and networks.



Regional alignment will posture the facility for further development hosting mission-critical operations and future support of live, virtual, and constructive training integration, reinforcing the 18th Wing’s role as a center of tactical innovation.



Addressing Okinawa area’s increasing air traffic volume, the facility will contribute to a management continuum that ensures seamless access to airspace, increased flight safety, and real-time de-confliction with Japan air traffic and airspace authorities and others, including air traffic, meteorological, search and rescue, and aeronautical information service entities.



The development of this facility displays the 18th Wing’s commitment to advancing airspace and range management capabilities, furthering the base’s operational importance within the Indo-Pacific region.



As joint operations and collaboration across branches continue to evolve, the Airspace and Range Management Facility will remain a cornerstone of airspace management, range control, and contingency readiness for years to come.

