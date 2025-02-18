Continuing the Legacy from Where it First Began

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Capt. Lauren Takayesu, a physical therapist with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Capt. Lauren Takayesu, a physical therapist with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division H2F, recites the oath of reenlistment to Sgt. Patryk Sloniewski, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division (LI), at the top of chair 4 at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 17, 2025. This reenlistment ceremony was conducted in order to honor the forefathers of the 10th Mountain Division at the start of the Riva Ridge Trail. These Soldiers were here to attend the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days and Hale to Vail traverse, further celebrating the history of 10th Mountain Division and their origins. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

VAIL, Colorado (Feb. 17, 2025) – Hailing from Siemianowice, Poland, Sgt. Patryk Sloniewski, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), moved to the United States in 2013, following his stepfather, who was in the U.S. Army.



Sloniewski wanted to follow in his stepfather’s footsteps and experience a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie, so he joined the Army in 2020. As of Feb. 17, 2025, he has decided to continue serving his country for years to come.



“I enjoy being in the Army and working alongside my peers to complete the missions assigned both quickly and efficiently,” stated Sloniewksi. “Leading people into becoming better Soldiers is something I feel is an important part of both the Army’s future success and the Soldier.”



Vail, Colorado, was originally founded by 10th Mountain Division veterans who, after returning from Italy, wanted to continue their skiing journey to honor their efforts in Italy and the brothers who fought alongside them.



Sloniewksi held his reenlistment ceremony at the Legacy Hut, at the top of chair 4, in Vail, Colorado, representing the respect and connection he has to those who entrusted their legacy to him and the entirety of the 10th Mountain Division.



“It's pretty symbolic,” stated Sloniewski. “We're here in Vail where the 10th Mountain (Division) trained before going to Italy, where they fought and won the Battle of Riva Ridge, a key victory for the division, it was a very iconic place to do it.”



Sloniewski reenlisted and decided to continue serving his country in honor of his family, the division, and the Army. In the place where it all began for the 10th Mountain Division, his decision represented all the commitment and courage within the division’s Soldiers.