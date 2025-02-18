Patrol, Shoot, Freeze, Repeat: Alabama Medics train with infantry in Germany

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn | Spc. Sarah Little, Sgt. Bayley Monahan, and Sgt. Avery Carpenter, all combat medics...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn | Spc. Sarah Little, Sgt. Bayley Monahan, and Sgt. Avery Carpenter, all combat medics with the 129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), all pose with their full Opposing Force (OPFOR) kits on the back ramp of a M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, Feb. 5, 2025, U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels. The medics with the 129th MCAS fully integrate into their assigned platoon to provide real world medical support and act as riflemen for the duration of training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jaccob Hearn) see less | View Image Page

For two weeks in Germany, no one saw the sun.



Each new bitter morning, the unending gray, heavy skies of U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels only promise more cold and rain.



The sharp chills, harsh winds, and muddy earth may be the norm for Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4th Inf. Reg.) who regularly train here; however, this kind of weather is new to the Alabama National Guard Soldiers from the 129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) who embedded with the infantrymen from Jan. 27 - Feb. 8, 2025.



These medics, individually and affectionately referred to as “Doc” by the infantrymen, traveled with, trained in, and took care of the platoons they were assigned to for their stay at Hohenfels.



“We’re here to provide real-world medical support for the 4th Inf. Reg.,” said Sgt. Avery Carpenter, a combat medic with 129th MCAS. “I’m the first line of care and if something happens to any of these guys, I’m here to medically treat them for anything that may happen.”



The medics are not just idly waiting for medical issues to arise in the rear. They’re fully integrated into their assigned platoon and act as the Opposing Force (OPFOR) for Rotational Training Units (RTUs). Utilizing the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear, they can engage in realistic simulated combat experiences against the Soldiers of the RTU.



Essentially, they are the “enemy” for American troops to train against—and their objective is to win. There are no participation trophies in war, so the OPFOR is there to put up a fight.



“I put my full kit on, carry a weapon, go on missions, while also carrying my medical gear,” said Carpenter. “I’ve been in a few firefights and they’ve been really awesome about allowing us to fully take on our roles as combat medics and not just sitting around waiting for injuries and sick call.”



Staff Sgt. William Powell, a platoon sergeant with 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, “Blackfoot,” 1-14 Inf. Reg., said it’s realistic training for the RTUs to have live, human opponents, but it gives the OPFOR equal training because the results are unscripted.



“The purpose of the OPFOR is to provide a realistic combat simulation for the RTU,” Powell said. “The Medics from Alabama integrated perfectly as riflemen. It’s awesome to see other MOSs pick up a rifle and fight for their lives. Especially these guys, they’ve all come out here with a great attitude and have been ready and eager to learn and train since day one.”



The OPFOR, who dress in black fatigues and utilize non-standard gear and equipment like AK-47s and the now-defunct M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, work 24/7 operations in their simulated fight against the RTU. They create blockades, plant simulated explosives on roads, travel in dismounted and mounted patrols in search of RTU encampments, react to enemy contact, and assault battlefield positions.



“It’s actually super fun to get different perspectives from the Guardsmen out here, although we really try to indoctrinate them into our unit culture,” Powell said. “Especially Blackfoot Company, because we have a reputation for being kind of ruthless out here. Cold, wet, it doesn’t matter—we'll get the job done. It’s really cool to see National Guardsmen come out here and get a taste of it.”



Sgt. Bayley Monahan, a combat medic with the 129th MCAS, agreed.



“You’re always told you’re a ‘Soldier first’ in the Army,” Monahan said. “I’m getting more of that Soldier-first training out here and seeing real-world medical events.”

After a long night of alternating one-hour shifts for security detail, Monahan wakes at first light to check on every soldier in the platoon.



It is challenging work, but it is also rewarding, he explained, as he made his way to a battle position. The freezing temperatures, wet conditions, and challenging terrain are all causes for concern. There’s a real threat of cold weather casualties, sickness, and physical injuries.



The soldiers in the 1st platoon greet Monahan with, "good morning, Doc," as they update him on their status. Many people request his “military special,” a combination of ibuprofen and acetaminophen, to relieve the everyday aches and pains from carrying equipment, moving quickly, and sleeping on the ground.



“Normally in my unit, we’re stuck at an aid station focusing on patient care,” said Monahan. “Which is important, but having real responsibility for the immediate welfare of these Soldiers is what it’s all about.”



While the firefights themselves are not deadly, the MILES equipment detects “impact” from small arms fire and other types of ordnance to simulate real casualties. Taking on casualties results in losing valuable time and tactical positioning to enemy forces. Additionally, Powell explained that this scenario serves as an excellent test of discipline.



“Outside of the obvious, there’s no real danger out here. No one is going to die if you fall asleep while you’re on security,” said Powell, “But being disciplined out here to stay awake, to keep motivated, staying steadfast in training is how you build the discipline and resolve for this in a real combat situation.”



The 1-4th Inf. Reg. enhances its operations by integrating support units during most training rotations. They come from other active duty units, the Army Reserves, and other National Guard states.



According to Spc. Drew Knuffke, the head medic for B. Co. 1-4th Inf. Reg., the medics with the 129th MCAS proved this rotation that all augments aren’t built the same.



“They have been the most knowledgeable augments we’ve ever had,” said Knuffke. “They know how to do their jobs and they do it well, they jumped in head first ready to work.”



Knuffke was surprised by the motivation and excitement the Soldiers of the 129th MCAS had when integrating into his company and hopes that Alabama sends more Soldiers like that to train within the near future. The medics in the 129th also agreed.



“This is definitely something other Guardsmen need to be doing more often,” said Monahan. “It’s important to be a well-rounded Soldier; I’m in a medical unit now, but my next promotion could put me on a line unit. And with the possibility of deployments, it’s better to show up with experience to a new job on day one.”



“I think this has been a great experience for our medics who were able to come out here,” agreed Carpenter. “We don’t get to see this stuff—really ever—so I think it’s been great training and I’d recommend this to anybody who gets the chance to come out here.”



-30-