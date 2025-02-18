Captain Vernon's Patient Informational Minute with Dr. Rosy Aiello

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain TaRail A. Vernon's Patient Informational Minute with Dr. Rosy Aiello

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.07.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/US Naval Hospital Sigonella

    February is American Heart Month and Captain TaRail A. Vernon invited one of U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella’s host nation network cardiologists to share some important heart healthy tips with the community. Dr. Rosa Aiello is a highly respected cardiologist with a distinguished career in both clinical practice and medical education. As a network provider, she supports the Sigonella community in providing specialized cardiology care to active duty service members, family members, NATO forces, and other beneficiaries assigned to military instillations in Sigonella, Italy. These services directly contribute to the warfighter’s ability to support the mission and aligns with U.S. Naval Hospital’s mission to provide quality healthcare to its military forces and beneficiaries.

    U. S. NMRTC Sigonella is one of The Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities (MTF). The staff are comprised of active duty service members, General Service (GS), contractors, and Local Nationals. It ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

