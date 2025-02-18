February is American Heart Month and Captain TaRail A. Vernon invited one of U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella’s host nation network cardiologists to share some important heart healthy tips with the community. Dr. Rosa Aiello is a highly respected cardiologist with a distinguished career in both clinical practice and medical education. As a network provider, she supports the Sigonella community in providing specialized cardiology care to active duty service members, family members, NATO forces, and other beneficiaries assigned to military instillations in Sigonella, Italy. These services directly contribute to the warfighter’s ability to support the mission and aligns with U.S. Naval Hospital’s mission to provide quality healthcare to its military forces and beneficiaries.



U. S. NMRTC Sigonella is one of The Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities (MTF). The staff are comprised of active duty service members, General Service (GS), contractors, and Local Nationals. It ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.20.2025 13:25 Story ID: 491144 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Vernon's Patient Informational Minute with Dr. Rosy Aiello, by LCDR Brandi Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.