Patient Informational Minute with Dr. Rosa Aiello

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 7, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Dr. Rosa Aiello, NMRTC Sigonella's network cardiologist, onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
