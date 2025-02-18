Nashville District honors professionals during National Engineers Week

Photo By Jeremy Croft | Michael Krneta, a water resource engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Croft | Michael Krneta, a water resource engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, facilitates a demonstration of a hydrology model for other employees during an engineering open house held at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2025. During National Engineers Week, the district showcases the technical expertise of USACE engineers and the complex projects they oversee. see less | View Image Page

Employees and service members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District gathered to celebrate National Engineers Week on February 18, 2025 with a recognition of newly certified professionals across the district and an engineering open house to showcase the district’s portfolio of technical skills.



Four district employees received nameplates to display in a case by the 5th floor entrance of the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., signifying that they had received the honor of professional certification in their fields.



The employees who were recognized for professional certification are:

- Zach Brock, a geotechnical engineer

- Michael Crowley, a program manager

- April Mintz, a structural engineer

- Stephen Reed, a civil engineer



The Nashville District extends heartfelt congratulations to all our newly certified professionals!



In addition, the district hosted an open house for employees that showcased six engineering disciplines central to the Nashville District’s mission set.



Michael Krneta, who organized the event, operated a hydrological model designed to simulate runoff from precipitation and its effects on downstream areas. The model uses pre-built terrain, sponges, clay, and running water to create a small flood-prone environment in a box.



“It encourages hands-on participation while showing the real-life effects of things like overdevelopment, impermeable surfaces such as parking lots, and building in flood zones,” said Krneta.



Newly certified geotechnical engineer Zach Brock managed a display focused on modeling slope stability and seepage – key factors when designing dams, levees, and other flood management structures.



“Slope stability and seepage analyses allow geotechnical engineers to calculate factors of safety against movement of embankments (like dams, levees, and detention berms) as well as against internal migration of soil within/under the embankments due to water pressure," said Brock.



The open house gave employees a firsthand glimpse into district operations, a chance that may not arise often for some employees.



“Some of us are more field-based than others,” said Krneta. “It’s great for everyone in the district to see how their efforts contribute to the valuable work we do for the nation.”



