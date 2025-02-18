Finding a ‘fortune’ in radiology

There’s an old saying that goes “luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” So what happens when a “fortune” becomes a diagnostic imaging technologist with the 633d Surgical Operations Squadron.

For Airman 1st Class Terrance Fortune, the answer to the riddle is simple. He uses-skill, technology, and teamwork to play a critical role in keeping service members ready for duty by identifying injuries and aiding in their treatment.

The road to becoming a diagnostic imaging technician wasn’t always a clear one. Fortune’s journey began when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force without a guaranteed job assignment, a path known as "open general." It’s a gamble that sometimes offers recruits a better chance at landing the job they want, but it also comes with the risk of being placed wherever the service needs them. Fortune already had a biology degree and hoped to work in the medical field so it was a chance he was willing to take.

During basic military training, he learned he’d be entering radiology, a discipline in the medical field he admittedly knew little about. Still, he approached it with curiosity and determination.

"I had no idea what it was going to entail, but I was excited to dive into something new," Fortune said.

The two phases of radiology training are known for being academically rigorous. The first phase is five months of academic study focused on understanding imaging technology and medical protocols. After completing the bookwork and theory, Fortune began the clinical phase, a nine-month crash course in real-world experience with advanced imaging equipment. Fortune spent those months mastering X-rays, fluoroscopy, and computed tomography (CT) scans.

Despite his year of training, Fortune still did not realize the importance of radiology until he watched skilled surgeons rely on his visual data to guide them throughout a surgical procedure.

"That made me realize just how critical our role is in patient care," Fortune said. "Knowing that what we do helps service members get the care they need so they can return to duty is meaningful."

Like many Airmen, Fortune has hit a few rough patches along the way. Radiology’s demands are intense, requiring not only a deep understanding of medical imaging but also the ability to apply that knowledge in high-pressure situations. The learning curve was steep, and the fast-paced environment meant there was little room for error. Lives are at stake, and the accuracy of each scan can directly impact a patient’s diagnosis and treatment.

Fortune credits his support system of his classmates during technical school, and coworkers at the Langley hospital for helping him push through and build confidence. Whether it was late-night study sessions, troubleshooting difficult scans, or simply offering words of encouragement, they all played a key role in his growth.

Now fully qualified, Fortune is paying it forward by keeping service members mission-ready. He uses advanced imaging tools to help spot diagnoses that could otherwise go undetected. His quick and accurate diagnoses often determine whether someone can return to duty or needs more treatment.

"When a pilot or security forces member comes in with a potential injury, getting them the right care quickly can mean the difference between returning to duty or being sidelined," he explained. "It feels good knowing I can be part of that process."

A team player, Fortune knows ensuring the best possible care doesn’t happen in isolation. He works closely with physicians, physical therapists, and other specialists to make sure service members receive quality comprehensive care.

"Whether it’s determining the next steps for their recovery or deciding whether they’re ready to return to duty, we work together to figure out the best course of action for each patient,” he said..

The hospital’s upgraded digital imaging systems have enhanced the patient quality of care by speeding up processing times and delivering sharper images. Fortune said, these improvements help doctors make faster and more precise decisions.

Looking ahead, Fortune is excited about how continued advancements in radiology will further improve patient care. He hopes to specialize by gaining advanced expertise in CT imaging, a field he also finds both challenging and rewarding. Through this focus, he aims to continue enhancing the services available at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

While Fortune may refer to himself as "lucky," his success is clearly built on hard work and commitment to the mission. Fortune's journey, marked by dedication, adaptability, and teamwork, shows the essential role surgical imaging technologists play in keeping the Air Force ready and capable.

