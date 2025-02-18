‘Show Me Something Mister!’, Army Showcases Newest Fighting Vehicles at NOLA Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The Army’s All-Terrain Fighting Vehicles (ATFV) will roll down parade routes showcasing its newest technology during several 2025 Mardi Gras parades this February 21 to March 3.



The ATFV line-up includes an electronic motorcycle, Polaris MRZR-D2 Side-by-Side, Quad Bike, and trailer carrying a PlayStation 4 gaming system.



“Our assembly of ATFVs showcases all-things fun, but attendees will have a learning moment to see cutting-edge technology that operates these fighting vehicles,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said.



ATFVs give Soldiers, who are in combat zones, tactical use in a variety of mission sets, that include combat, logistics, search and rescue.



“People in attendance will be enthralled seeing the electric motorcycle going down parade routes as it is, personally, my favorite,” Gimenez said. “The technology that enhanced the bike to be smaller, lighter and use an alternative fuel source is mind-blowing.”



Below are the names and dates of parades where the Army’s newest ATFVs will appear.



The Krewe of Eve Friday, February 21

The Mystic Krewe of Music Monday, February 24

The Krewe of Nandi Wednesday, February 26

The Krewe of Isis Saturday, March 1

The Krewe of Okeanos Sunday, March 2

The Krewe of Centurions Monday, March 3



“We are excited to bring a small piece of the Army for students, faculty and staff to enjoy and learn about the world’s greatest fighting force and the equipment we use,” Gimenez said.



Schools, organizations, community partners, and events can request the Army’s presence for support with exhibits like ATFV.



For more information to coordinate an interview with uniformed Army personnel contact our office, or matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143.



