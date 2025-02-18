B-1s train with US, ROKAF fighter aircraft

Photo By Maj. Rachel Buitrago | A U.S. Air Force F-16, left, flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Rachel Buitrago | A U.S. Air Force F-16, left, flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, middle, and two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles, during a bilateral training event in airspace over South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025. The bomber, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, is currently deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. (Photo courtesy of ROK Air Force) see less | View Image Page

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers participated in planned bilateral training with Republic of Korea Air Force, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps fighter aircraft in training airspace above South Korea, Feb. 20.



Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, ROK, four ROK Air Force F-35A Lighting IIs from the 17th Fighter Wing, Cheongju Air Base, ROK, and four U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning IIs from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, joined the bombers for simulated precision strike and air interdiction training, validating the two nations’ combined ability to conduct strikes and operated together in a contested environment.



“Advanced training like today’s event ensures we’re able to maintain the high levels of readiness necessary for our combined defense posture,” said Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander. “Each time our aircrew plan, execute and debrief together, we build proficiency in our tactics, techniques and procedures to defend the Alliance, if required.”



The bombers, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, are currently deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. They were escorted into the Korean theater of operations by ROK Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles from the 11th Fighter Wing, Daegu Air Base, ROK.