Rescue on the Slopes

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – February 1, 2025 began as an ordinary day for U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Max Weinstein and Senior Airman Chris Carroccio, who were taking full advantage of the winter weather by hitting the slopes at Geto Kogen Ski Resort. While snowboarding down a remote part of the mountain, Weinstein spotted a hole in the snow and warned Carroccio to steer clear. But as he glanced back, something caught his eye that made him do a double take.



There, barely visible in the darkness at the bottom of a tree well, was a man—struggling, desperate, and standing on the tips of his toes, but still unable to reach the edge of the hole. Though he was uninjured, the man looked utterly exhausted, having fought in vain to free himself long before Weinstein and Carroccio arrived. The pair advanced towards the hole without hesitation, knowing the man was at risk of hypothermia.



“It was just instinct to help,” said Weinstein, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS). “As soon as I saw him, I went to help—no hesitation.”



The trapped man spoke to the pair in Japanese, and though a language barrier existed, it was clear he was desperate to escape. Thankfully, Weinstein and Carroccio were seasoned snowboarders, and had arrived well-prepared. Weinstein anchored a rope around a nearby tree, but it was just short enough that the man could only grab it, leaving the risk that he might lose his grip. After an exhausting fifteen minutes, the man finally emerged from the chasm, his relief evident as he climbed out. After ensuring the man was uninjured, Weinstein and Carroccio helped the man down the mountain and reunited him with his friend he had been skiing with.



“He was ecstatic. His friend was ecstatic,” said Weinstein. “When we brought him back, they both hugged me; they were so thankful.”



Although the man was fortunate to be standing on solid ground, tree wells remain a serious and often fatal danger. These deep, concealed holes often form at the base of trees, covered by soft snow, and can trap an unsuspecting snowboarder or skier. The danger comes from the fact that the snow can pile up around tree trunks, creating a deceptive appearance of a smooth path while actually concealing a deep pit underneath. If someone tries to escape from a tree well, they risk disturbing the surrounding snow and burying themselves.



“I’ve been in his shoes before,” said Carroccio, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 14th FGS. “It can be scary being stuck because just moving around in the snow is exhausting. Just a slight movement and you might go deeper in the snow.”



Snowboarding and skiing are popular activities, but they come with their own unique risks, making preparation essential. Traveling with a companion is important—if someone becomes injured, trapped, or lost, a second person ensures immediate assistance. Bringing extra equipment is also crucial; for example, the man in the tree well might have been trapped much longer if Weinstein hadn’t brought a rope. Additionally, sticking to slopes that match one’s skill level is vital to minimize the risk of accidents.



“Have a game plan with your buddies and don’t go alone,” said Carroccio. “Be prepared and make sure you’re checking up on your friends, even if you’re in the front or back of the line. Make sure your group is okay.”



Weinstein and Carroccio exemplified the core values of an Airman by prioritizing the safety and well-being of a stranger in need, putting someone else before themselves. In doing so, they represented not only the 14th FGS but the entire 35th Fighter Wing with honor and integrity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2025 Date Posted: 02.19.2025 20:17 Story ID: 491074 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue on the Slopes, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.