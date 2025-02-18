Brian Gregory Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5

Photo By Sgt. Olivia Gum | Brian Gregory, who was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Smyrna’s...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Olivia Gum | Brian Gregory, who was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, Feb. 13, 2025, poses for a photo with his family. Gregory’s new position as the Senior Ordnance Warrant Officer involves managing large-scale maintenance operations while ensuring that units across the state receive the logistical support necessary to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum) see less | View Image Page

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Brian Gregory, a resident of Murfreesboro, was promoted to the highest rank a Warrant Officer can hold, Chief Warrant Officer 5, during a ceremony at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, February 13.



Gregory, who has served in the military for more than 38 years, will be the new Senior Ordnance Warrant Officer for logistics at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters. His new position will be to help manage the maintenance of the Tennessee National Guard’s fleet of Humvees, trucks, tanks, and all other ground vehicles while ensuring units receive the necessary logistic support to maintain mission readiness.



“In this new position, I will be able to venture out and see more units, where I can influence and help commands more with maintenance,” said Gregory. “I want to ensure they have the support they need, whether it be understanding Army processes, improving supply chain logistics, or addressing maintenance challenges in the field.”



Gregory began his military career in 1987, enlisting in the North Carolina Army National Guard as a Wheeled Vehicle Repairman before transferring to Tennessee. During his career, he made five overseas deployments supporting Operation’s Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Spartan Shield. His service has taken him to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, where he played critical logistics and maintenance roles.



“Gregory is not only a skilled and experienced leader but also is family-oriented, personable, and holds to the Army values,” said Col. Shane Tipton, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics. “His promotion is well-earned, and we are fortunate to have him in this role.”



With only seven Tennessee Guardsmen holding this rank, Gregory’s promotion marks a significant achievement. As he steps into his new responsibilities, he remains committed to continuous learning and improving operations for the Soldiers he serves.



“Every day should be a learning experience,” said Gregory. “If you don’t wake up ready to learn something new, you’ve already lost sight of your goals.”



His wife, Faye, has been his steadfast supporter throughout his career and their three children continue the family’s legacy of service. Michaela works in military family programs, Megan is a 5th-grade teacher, and Keith will soon enlist in the Navy as a third-generation military member.



