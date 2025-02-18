NAVFAC Southeast Responds to Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles at NAS Corpus Christi

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Rachel Wharton, an environmental protection specialist with Naval Facilities...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Rachel Wharton, an environmental protection specialist with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast’s Public Works Department (PWD) Corpus Christi, rescues one of 18 green sea turtles affected by cold-stunning from a recent cold snap in the Gulf Coast region. Cold-stunning occurs when sudden, severe drops in water temperature leave the turtles lethargic and unable to swim, dive, or escape predators. After rehabilitation, the turtles will be released back into the ocean in areas with suitable water temperatures and habitats. see less | View Image Page

Following a severe cold front in January, Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi environmental staff successfully recovered 18 stranded green sea turtles from the base’s shorelines. The turtles were affected by a phenomenon known as “cold-stunning,” a condition that occurs when sudden and severe drops in water temperature cause the reptiles to become lethargic and unable to swim, dive, or escape predators. Without timely intervention, cold-stunned turtles often succumb to exposure or predation, making swift recovery efforts essential to their survival.



Cold-stunning events are a relatively common occurrence along the Texas coast, especially during winter months when temperature fluctuations can be particularly extreme. In some cases, these events can involve hundreds or even thousands of turtles. For example, during a severe cold-weather event in 2021, approximately 1,000 cold-stunned turtles were recovered at NAS Corpus Christi. To ensure preparedness for such events, NAS Corpus Christi works closely with the Texas Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network (STSSN), collaborating with its local coordinator at Padre Island National Seashore. This partnership allows for a rapid and coordinated response to mitigate the effects of cold-stunning on marine life.



Scott McGuire, NAS Corpus Christi’s natural resources manager, plays a pivotal role in these efforts, ensuring that the installation’s environmental team is ready to respond to cold-stunning events with precision and care. McGuire’s leadership is vital in overseeing the logistics of turtle recovery and rehabilitation, ensuring a smooth transition from the shoreline to medical treatment.



“As local stewards, we are happy to participate in the stranding response,” said McGuire. “Cold-stunning events can be devastating, but through coordination with our partners and the dedicated work of our environmental staff, we are able to provide these turtles with a second chance at survival.”



Between January 19-26, NAS Corpus Christi environmental staff located and rescued 18 turtles in distress, all of which were affected by the sudden cold snap. The rescued turtles varied in size, with weights ranging from approximately 3 pounds to more than 80 pounds. Some of the turtles exhibited visible injuries, which were promptly documented for assessment. Notably, three of the turtles had been previously tagged as part of ongoing research initiatives aimed at tracking and understanding sea turtle populations along the coast. This tagging information helps researchers better understand the movement patterns, health, and behavior of sea turtles in the region.



The team worked diligently, collecting, assessing, and transporting the cold-stunned turtles to a local rehabilitation facility. The turtles were carefully evaluated and provided with the necessary medical treatment, including warming procedures, to stabilize their condition and aid in their recovery.



Jay Halepeska, NAS Corpus Christi’s newly appointed environmental program director, emphasized the importance of local collaboration during these events. “We are lucky to have a rehabilitation facility just a few miles away,” Halepeska stated. “During this event, the turtles we collected were transferred to the rehabilitation facility at the end of each day, ensuring they received the care they needed as soon as possible.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast remains steadfast in its commitment to marine life preservation and environmental stewardship. The NAS Corpus Christi Environmental team continues to work hand-in-hand with the STSSN and other key partners to ensure a comprehensive, coordinated response to future cold-stunning events. Their efforts not only provide immediate relief to vulnerable wildlife but also contribute to the long-term health of the coastal ecosystem.



This ongoing effort underscores NAS Corpus Christi's dedication to both wildlife protection and community collaboration in the face of environmental challenges. By continuing to build strong partnerships and leveraging local resources, the base remains an integral part of the effort to safeguard marine life along the Texas coast.



