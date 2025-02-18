Corps continues controlled water releases following heavy rainfall, emphasizes public safety near dams

Photo By San Luciano Vera | In response to rising water levels, Old Hickory Lock and Dam is currently releasing...... read more read more Photo By San Luciano Vera | In response to rising water levels, Old Hickory Lock and Dam is currently releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water as part of flood control operations along the Cumberland River Feb. 16, 2025. This release is aimed at reducing stages downstream ahead of the expected peak in Nashville later today. “Recent rainfall and forecasted river crests require constant monitoring and adjustments to our dam operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District. “USACE is actively monitoring water levels 24/7 to ensure systems are operating efficiently and optimally. We are working closely with our state and local partners, taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of rising water levels, balancing capacity across the system, and continuing to prioritize public safety.” If you’re in the area, please stay alert and follow any safety guidelines issued by local authorities. Avoid riverbanks and unnecessary travel near the dam.These measures are critical to managing flood risk and ensuring safety for everyone downstream. Stay safe, and stay informed! see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues to actively manage water releases following significant rainfall across the Cumberland River Basin this past weekend.



While precipitation has moved out of the region, ongoing reservoir operations are critical to maintaining dam safety and regulating river stages throughout the region.



The seven-day precipitation forecast anticipates less than half an inch system-wide. While snow has fallen in many areas of the region, it is not anticipated to add a significant amount of water to the system. USACE water management efforts remain focused on regulating outflows from key reservoirs and drawing flood control reservoirs back to their seasonal elevation targets.



Reservoir and Dam Operations



• Cordell Hull – Releases reduced by 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to approximately 34,000 cfs. The pool is currently at 500.1 feet and is in its normal operating range (499-501 feet).

• Old Hickory – Spillway releases are being reduced today to around 55,000 cfs and should hold steady near that total for the next several days. The lake elevation is back within its typical operating range (444-445 feet).

• J. Percy Priest – Generating and spilling at 11,000 cfs. With cold temperatures and the spillway opened, Bell Road over the dam has been closed to all traffic due to icing. Current pool is at 490.11 feet and falling. Expect to be close to winter target elevation of 483 feet by next weekend.

• Wolf Creek – Spillway releases are being increased today to bring the total project release to approximately 30,000 cfs. These increased releases are nearing levels that may impact River View Drive downstream of the dam, with tailwater elevations expected to reach around 564-565 feet.

• Dale Hollow – Currently at 650.1 feet and cresting, releasing 3,600 cfs at overload through two available generating units.

• Center Hill – Having crested at 647.19 feet, the lake is now at 646.8 feet and the dam is discharging at overload through all three units, releasing approximately 12,000 cfs.

• Cheatham – Total discharge is now 86,000 cfs and will continue to drop throughout today. The pool elevation is at normal operating levels (384.8 feet). Navigation is expected to fully resume by the end of today.

• Barkley – Pool levels are stable, currently at 358.4 feet. Discharges are at 161,000 cfs, with further reductions planned over the coming days. The Lower Ohio River is forecast to remain above minor flood stage through early March.

• Martins Fork - Currently at 1325.4 feet and is receding and will be throughout this week. Will remain at maximum release allowed per the water control plan for several weeks to bring the lake elevation back to winter target of 1300.0’.

• Laurel - Laurel has stopped spilling with a pool elevation of 1018.2 ft and slowly receding with turbine releases totaling 4,000 cfs. The Laurel pool crested about 1ft over the spillway crest.

• Kentucky and Chickamauga Locks – Construction projects remain unaffected and tailwater at both projects is forecast to remain below impact thresholds.



CFS (Cubic Feet per Second) measures the volume of water flowing per second. One CFS = 7.5 gallons per second. 100,000 CFS can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just three seconds.



As USACE continues to manage controlled water releases, dam safety remains a top priority. Increased outflows from reservoirs are necessary to regulate floodwaters and protect infrastructure. However, downstream communities should remain vigilant, as high river flows and fluctuating water levels can create hazardous conditions.



Boaters and the public are urged to exercise caution near dam releases and to heed all posted warnings. High flows and rapid water level changes can be dangerous, particularly near spillways and turbines.



River Stages and Forecasts



• Cumberland River at Nashville – Currently at 32.1 feet and receding. It is expected to drop below action stage (30 feet) today and reach 26 feet by the weekend. Flood risk is decreasing, but the public should remain cautious around high water.

• Cumberland River at Clarksville – Currently at 44.4 feet and dropping. It is forecast to fall below action stage (40 feet) by Friday. Water levels are improving, but currents remain strong.

• Cumberland River at Celina and Carthage – Expected to stabilize below action and control stages with ongoing reservoir releases.

• Other Notable Locations – The Cumberland River at Williamsburg is the last remaining station above flood stage and should recede below minor flood stage (21 ft) by the end of the week.

The USACE Water Management team has transitioned from Level 2 – Extended Hours of Operation to Level 3 – Watch as system-wide conditions have improved.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.