National Guard builds readiness, interoperability through historic competition

DOHA, Qatar – The West Virginia and District of Columbia Army National Guard joined the Qatar armed forces in an historic, readiness-focused military training exchange Feb. 2-5 at Qatar’s National Service Academy in Doha, the country’s institution for training future military leaders.

Centered around the West Virginia and D.C. Army Guard’s Best Warrior Competition, the event marked the first time the competition was conducted outside the United States.

The annual Army National Guard Best Warrior series of competitions begins at the unit level. Winners then progress through the higher headquarters, state, and regional levels to the national competition, which determines the Army National Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and the squad that will represent the Army Guard in the Army-wide Best Squad Competition.

This year, the West Virginia and D.C Army Guard’s state-level competition brought together 65 service members from the U.S. and Qatar, serving as a platform to enhance military readiness, build interoperability, and strengthen strategic relationships as part of the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program.

The program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide for mutual training and subject matter expert exchanges. Qatar and the West Virginia National Guard have been SPP partners since 2018.

“This is a spectacular event,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude, senior enlisted leader with the National Guard Bureau’s strategic plans and policy directorate, which oversees the SPP. “Through the years, we’ve had a lot of state partners come to the U.S. to participate in Best Warrior, but this marks the first time we’ve taken the competition to a partner nation.”

That demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the West Virginia Guard and Qatar, Plude added.

Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar and a key speaker during the competition’s closing ceremony, agreed.

“The idea that a Best Warrior Competition had never been held overseas is a testament to the innovation and dedication of the West Virginia National Guard,” he said. “I feel as though the West Virginia National Guard is the greatest example of what a state partnership is meant to be.”

Davis also emphasized the broader significance of the event and the West Virginia Guard’s role in the SPP.

“Their dedication to growing this relationship and the larger bilateral relationship with Qatar is one of the driving forces in the great success our two countries have had over the last couple of years.”

The competition demanded the highest standards of excellence and tested participants in a grueling physical and mental endurance challenge through land navigation, marksmanship, ruck marches, a written test, and an obstacle course. Each event reinforced core tenets of military readiness: shooting, moving, and communicating – universal skills that transcend borders and militaries.

“Land navigation is land navigation, north is always north,” said Plude. “Shooting a weapon, maneuvering through obstacles, these are fundamental soldiering skills that apply regardless of location. This competition not only enhances those skills but also strengthens relationships and interoperability between our forces.”

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, underscored the significance of the event, recognizing the vision of National Guard leadership and the Qatari hosts in making the historic competition possible.

"There is nothing like Soldiers competing with each other – healthy competition driving us to be better," he said during the opening ceremony. "Through this competition, you will be a stronger individual, Soldier, and warrior.”

But more importantly, said Frank, “you'll bring that strength to your unit, you’ll bring that strength to your army, and to our partner nations’ armies.”

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Vandergrift, who oversaw the competition’s execution, encouraged participants to stay focused on both competition and camaraderie.

“At the end of the day, this is about making connections,” he said. “Stay motivated, stay hydrated, and get to know your competitors.”

Qatar armed forces competitors echoed this sentiment.

“For the first time, I had the opportunity to prepare for the military and gain experience in map reading, shooting, and fitness, just like any soldier who has passed these skills,” said NSA Cadet Mohammed Al Majed. “I hope that it will be organized every year in Doha with the participation of the U.S. National Guard.”

The SPP, established 32 years ago, continues to expand, with 106 current partnerships and nine more slated to be added in 2025. Events like Best Warrior underscore the long-term benefits of these relationships, fostering professional development and military cohesion at all levels.

“When you have to go to war and you rely on partners, showing up at the [mobilization] station is not the time to meet them,” said Plude.

The SPP allows the U.S. to train alongside partners, exchange knowledge, and cultivate enduring trust, he said, emphasizing that the connections made today could prove invaluable in the future.

The success of the competition has already sparked interest among other partner nations, potentially setting the stage for similar events in the years to come. Plude said one possibility is to include Peru, the West Virginia Guard’s other SPP partner, alongside Qatari servicemembers in a future Best Warrior competition.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re hosting this in Peru in the near future, bringing Qataris there to compete,” he said. “The more we integrate, the stronger our collective defense becomes.”

As the competition concluded, the camaraderie between the U.S. and Qatari forces was evident to many. Service members who had once been strangers left as friends, connected by the shared experience of competition, resilience, and mutual respect.

“In the end, this is about relationships,” said Plude. “Today, we’re competitors. Tomorrow, we may be standing side by side in defense of our nations. That’s the true strength of the State Partnership Program.”



