    National Guard demonstrates readiness, interoperability through historic competition

    QATAR

    02.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Service members from the West Virginia and D.C. National Guard joined the Qatar Armed Forces for the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States, Feb. 2-5 at Qatar’s National Service Academy. The event tested military skills, built interoperability and strengthened partnerships through shared challenges and training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 08:28
    Location: QA

    Qatar
    interoperability
    Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    WVARNGBWC25

