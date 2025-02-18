Service members from the West Virginia and D.C. National Guard joined the Qatar Armed Forces for the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States, Feb. 2-5 at Qatar’s National Service Academy. The event tested military skills, built interoperability and strengthened partnerships through shared challenges and training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 08:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952873
|VIRIN:
|250209-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819678
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard demonstrates readiness, interoperability through historic competition, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
