National Guard demonstrates readiness, interoperability through historic competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from the West Virginia and D.C. National Guard joined the Qatar Armed Forces for the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States, Feb. 2-5 at Qatar’s National Service Academy. The event tested military skills, built interoperability and strengthened partnerships through shared challenges and training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)